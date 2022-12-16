India Flags WHO's 'Premature Conclusion' In Linking India-Made Cough Syrup To Gambia Child Deaths

THE DRUG Controller of India on Friday wrote to WHO over the premature conclusion linking Indian-made cough syrups to deaths in Gambia and said all 4 products have been found to be of standard quality.

By Radha Basnet
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 12:23 PM IST
Minute Read
