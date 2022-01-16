New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India marks one year of the COVID vaccination drive on Sunday, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi lauded the drive and said that the vaccination program added great strength to the fight against the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said that the vaccination drive led to saving lives and protecting livelihood and claimed that India's approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science-based.

"Today we mark one year of Vaccine Drive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods," the Prime Minister tweeted.

When the pandemic first struck, not much was known about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines, he noted.

India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted.

"When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Amit Shah and other leaders also tweeted and called the COVID vaccination drive the "most successful" in the world.

India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

As per Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, more than 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered.

