India Falls To 107th Spot In Global Hunger Index, Behind Nepal, Pakistan And Bangladesh

IN THE 2022 Global Hunger Index, India ranked 107th out of 121 countries with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 per cent, being the highest in the world. In Asia, Afghanistan ranked 109th which is the only country behind India. Other neighbouring countries - Pakistan (99), Bangladesh (84), Nepal (81) and Sri Lanka (64) have all fared better than India.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been labelled "serious". According to the report, in 2021, India ranked 101 out of 116 countries while in 2020 the country was placed in the 94th position.

"India's child wasting rate, at 19.3 per cent, is the highest of any country in the world and drives up the region's average owing to India's large population," Report said. India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan each have child stunting rates between 35 and 38 per cent, with Afghanistan's rate being the highest in the region.

In India, undernourishment prevalence rose from 14.6 per cent in 2018-2020 to 16.3 per cent in 2019-2021. Child wasting which is a strong predictor of mortality among children under five years of age also worsened from 15.1 per cent in 2012-16 to 19.3 per cent in 2017-21.

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP P Chidambaram, citing the report, said India’s score has worsened since 2014 in the 8 years of the Narendra Modi-led government.

“When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children? 22.4 crore people in India have considered undernourished India's rank in the Global Hunger Index is near the bottom -- 107 out of 121 countries,” he tweeted.

"Our score has worsened since 2014 in the 8 years of the Modi government 16.3 per cent of all Indians are undernourished, meaning they do not get enough food. 19.3 per cent of children are wasted, 35.5 per cent of children are stunted Hindutva, imposing Hindi and spreading Hate are not the antidote to Hunger," the former union minister tweeted.

India, however, noted improvement in two parameters of child stunting from 38.7 per cent in 2012-16 to 35.5 per cent in 2017-21 and child mortality from 4.6 per cent in 2014 to 3.3 per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, the General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also said the government must take responsibility for this era of darkness India has been brought to in 8.5 years.

"Dangerous, sharp slide of India on global hunger index since 2014. Modi govt is disastrous for India. Low food stocks barely over the minimum buffer plus rising prices. Government must take responsibility for this era of darkness India has been brought to in 8.5 years. Enough of PR, spin & lies," Yechury tweeted.