New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian government on Wednesday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions, however, shall not apply to international air-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

All international and domestic flights in India were suspended after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. However, domestic flights were allowed to operate in a restricted manner later.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International passenger services to/from India till2359 hrs IST of 31st January, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international air cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," read a circular issued by DGCA, as reported by news agency ANI.

The DGCA, however, clarified that International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Earlier today, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom has been extended till January 7, 2021, in wake of the new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain. The announcement by the Hardeep Singh Puri came on the day when 14 more UK returnees to India tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus, which is said to be 70 per cent more transmissible and infectious than the existing strains. The new cases today took the total to 20 in the country.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja