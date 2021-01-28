The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights till February 28, 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights till February 28, 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the aviation regular said in a notice shared on Twitter.

All international and domestic flights in India were suspended after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March, last year, to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. However, domestic flights were allowed to operate in a restricted manner later.

The DGCA stated in its notice that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the notice stated.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," it added.

India reported 11,666 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, while the recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country has reported 1,07, 01, 193 cases of the infection since the outbreak, while 1,53, 847 people have succumbed to the virus. Daily national Covid-19 caseload has reduced significantly in the past few weeks.

India has also kicked-off the mass inoculation program, with priorities being given to the frontline and healthcare workers in the first phase. The Health Ministry informed on Thursday that over 25 lakh people so far have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja