New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bangladesh witnessed a communal clash on Thursday at Durga Puja celebrations which led to 3 killed and over 60 injured. There have been reports of vandalism on the places of worship too in the neighbouring country.

India now has expressed their displeasure as they termed the reports of violence in Bangladesh during Durga Puja "disturbing" and said the Indian High Commission along with the consulates are in close contact with the government and local authorities.

The spokesperson Arindam Bagchi of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said, "New Delhi has noted the prompt action of the Bangladesh government to ensure the control of the situation," reported ANI.

"We have seen disturbing reports of untoward incidents, involving attacks on a religious gathering in Bangladesh. We note the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure the control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement machinery," Bagchi said when asked about India's reaction to the incident.

"We also understand the ongoing festive celebration of Durga puja continues with the support of the government of Bangladesh agencies and a large section of the public. Our high commission and our consulates are in close contact with government and other authorities and at the local level," he added.

At least three people were killed and 60 injured including journalists, police, and common people, in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a tough warning, saying anyone involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Cumilla will not be spared.

Posted By: Ashita Singh