New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday expressed its concerns over "actions and incidences that have eroded trust" in the South China Sea, and said that the Code of Conduct negotiations about the disputed regions should not be prejudicial to legitimate interests of third parties.

The statement in this regard by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 15th East Asia Summit has come amid China's increasing activities in the South China Sea.

"On South China Sea, EAM expressed concern about actions and incidents that erode trust in the region. He stated that the Code of Conduct negotiations should not be prejudicial to legitimate interests of third parties and should be fully consistent with UNCLOS," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar underlined the need for greater international cooperation in the post-COVID world to tackle the challenges cutting across national boundaries such as terrorism, climate change, and pandemic, among other areas. He also spoke of the importance of adhering to internal law, respective international integrity and sovereignty, and promoting a rules-based global order.

"On COVID-19, he briefed the EAS Leaders about India's response to pandemic and highlighted India's efforts to support the international community. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi's commitment to help make the COVID vaccine accessible and affordable to all nations," the statement read.

The 15th East Asia Summit was chaired by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 14. All the eighteen EAS countries participated in the virtual Summit.

Jaishankar noted the growing interest in the Indo-Pacific as an integrated and organic maritime space, with ASEAN at its centre. He appreciated the synergy between the ASEAN Outlook and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

