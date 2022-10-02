India Expert In IT, Pakistan In International Terrorism, Says EAM Jaishankar; Lauds PM Modi

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a jab on Saturday as he called neighbouring Pakistan "an expert in international terror".

"We have a neighbour. Like we are an expert in information technology, they are experts in international terrorists," the union minister said to a crowd at an event in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"This has been going on for years at their end.. "How should we face this? And in this, they have to understand that terrorism can’t be mixed with politics. Terrorism is terrorism. Today it’s being used against us; tomorrow it will be used against you. "

He also said that "the world is much more aware now" in the present day, Jaishankar added.

"Earlier, nations used to think if it’s happening elsewhere, why should they bother. I won’t say the situation has completely changed. But the world is less tolerant of terror now. "

There are several instances when India has raised the issue of terrorism with the neighbouring country. Pakistan has been included on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "Grey List," which denotes intensified monitoring to assess Pakistan's progress on measures against money laundering and financing for terrorism.

Earlier, the country's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Uzbekistan, said that his country "is a victim of terror."

"Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism. I don’t have to go into its history. But suffice it to say that we have made huge sacrifices to defeat the monster of terrorism. Thousands of Pakistanis were martyred—brothers, sisters, mothers. "

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for the country.

"Some leaders have belief, they know how to stand their ground. When the Chinese came to LAC, we were in the middle of COVID. We moved thousands of troops in the middle of a lockdown. How tough it was to move people during a lockdown, but it took a Prime Minister like that. "