India Expected To Surpass China To Become World's Most Populous Country In 2023: UN Report

India's population is expected to surpass that of China next year, according to a report by the United Nations (UN), which also predicted that the world population will cross the 8 billion-mark by mid-November 2022. By 2050, India will likely have a population of 1.668 billion, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century, the report said.

According to the report, the world's population is also expected to increase to nearly 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It will reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100.

However, the report - World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division - said that the world population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one per cent in 2020.

"This year's World Population Day (July 11) falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth's eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," Guterres added.

The world's two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29 per cent of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26 per cent of the total world population.

China and India accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022.

More than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

(With inputs from agency)