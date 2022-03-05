India's Embassy in Ukraine said that all Indian citizens from Pisochyn were evacuated | Twitter/@IndiainUkraine

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Soon after Centre said on Saturday that India will evacuate all its citizens from Pisochyn, Indian embassy in Ukraine informed that the worst-hit Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens.

Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens. Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. Their safety has always been our priority.

— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the main focus is on Sumy, and the ‘challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation’ from Ukraine’s Sumy. MEA added that the ‘best option would be ceasefire’ as far as the facilitation of evacuation process in concerned.

‘Moved 298 students from Pisochyn’: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added that India will now look at the number of Indians still left in Ukraine. “The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but have not registered,” MEA said. “In nearby Pisochyn, we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today,” she added.

‘No way to pick Indians up from fighting areas: Russian envoy to India

Meanwhile, Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said that the focus on Indians in North East Ukraine. “Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas. No way to pick them up. Have to meet at places not under attack,” Russian envoy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called another high-level meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the situation in war-hit Ukraine and India's evacuation efforts to bring back the stranded citizens. Since Sunday, Modi has chaired a number of such meetings.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

