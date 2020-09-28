The defence ministry has opened doors for Indian military to take defence assets on lease

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major shift in its arms acquisition policy, the defence ministry has opened doors for Indian military to take defence assets on lease. Ministry has also dropped the offset clause in government-to-government deals. The latest move would allow the army to quickly hire transport planes, mid-air refueling aircraft, land attack vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (s) without paying huge initial cost and maintenance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a Twitter post said that the “offset guidelines have also been revised, wherein preference will be given to manufacture of complete defence products over components and various multipliers have been added to give incentivisation in discharge of offsets."

Under the new policy, the offset guidelines have also been revised to give preference to defence majors offering to manufacture products in India instead of meeting the offset obligations through other means.

“We removed some of the offset requirements as they are not working. From now on there will be no offset clause in government-to-government, single vendor and IGAs," Director General Acquisition Apurva Chandra told reporters.

Under offset clause, foreign firms are required to invest part of their deal value – 30%-50% -- in India to boost domestic defence manufacturing. According to Chandra, no offset has led to a transfer of technology.

The DAP also incorporates new chapters on information and communication technologies, post-contract management, acquisition of systems developed by the state-run defence entities like the DRDO and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), they said.

Singh said the DAP has also included provisions to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) to establish manufacturing hubs both for import substitution and exports while protecting the interests of Indian domestic industry.

The policy also provides for single-stage accord of AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) in all cases up to Rs 500 crore to cut delays in approval of acquisition proposals. The DAP also mentioned measures to reform pre-induction testing of defence equipment.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha