'India Doing Wonders In Space And Solar Sector': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in the 94th episode of his Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the country's strides in science and technology and said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.

"Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened, he said.

With the help of the satellite launch, PM said the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country.

India is doing wonders in the space sector as well. The whole world, today, is astonished to see the achievements of India. After the space sector was opened for India’s youth, revolutionary changes started coming into it: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show



He said, "I also remember those old days, when India was denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology. But the scientists of India not only developed indigenous technology but today with its help, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously. With this launch, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market...With this, new doors of opportunities have also opened up for India."

"Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science, that is why, today, we have become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of our country is also a subject of study," he added.

PM also said that earlier in India the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Since the space sector was opened for India's youth and revolutionary changes have started coming into it. Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field, he said.

He said solar energy is a subject in which the whole world is seeing its future. For India, the Sun God has not only been worshipped for centuries, but has also been the focus of our way of life.

Meanwhile, he also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja and said that 'this Puja is a great example of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'. "The festival of Chhath is also an example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp," he said.