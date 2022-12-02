'India Doesn't Need To Be Told What To Do On Democracy': Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj At UN

INDIA does not need to be told what it needs to do on democracy, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said, adding that the country is ready to take its place at the global top tables including G-20 and the UN Security Council presidency as the country is willing to bring solutions to the table. "We don't need to be told what to do on democracy," Kamboj said.

During the press briefing, when asked about UNSC reforms and India's permanent seat at the security council, Kamboj said, "India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric and which will remain the same."

"India is perhaps the most ancient civilisation in the world as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2,500 years, 2,500 years, we were always a democracy. We have all the pillars of democracy that are intact, legislature, executive, judiciary, and the fourth estates, the press and a very vibrant social media," she added further.

Ambassador Kamboj further said that even as the world grapples with a pandemic and multilateralism is under stress, India has emerged on the international stage as a rallying point of hope. "In the last 2 years when the world was going through a crisis, India has always been there as a solution provider. Like during COVID and more such matters, India is already ready to take its place at the global top table," she said.

India, on Thursday, assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of December. It is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council that India has assumed the Presidency of the Council.

In the special briefing about the UNSC presidency, Kamboj said, "Over the last two years of our membership of the council, I can say with confidence that we have been shouldering responsibilities well and making every effort to reach the different voices within the council so, as to ensure that the Council itself speaks in one voice as far as possible on a variety of issues," adding "We will bring the same spirit to our December presidency."

She also said that the focus will be on two major themes, the first one is an all-encompassing theme focused on building a new orientation towards reformed multilateralism and the second one is a "focus on the global counter-terrorism approach and the way forward."



