New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the global debates over the administration of booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, Randeep Guleria, on Saturday said that India does not have enough data right now to know whether a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, called the booster shot, is needed or not to increase the protection against the deadly virus. Dr Guleria, however, asserted that more information is likely to be available by early next year.

"I don't think we have enough data right now to say that a booster shot is needed. Even for elderly and high-risk groups, we do not have enough data. We really need to have data that gives us an idea of the protection levels the vaccines provide," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

"Information is still emerging... it will take some more months. Possibly by the beginning of next year, we will have data on what will be the type of booster shots and who needs it," the AIIMS chief added.

He further said that India can take a call on booster shots only after data indicates that the vaccine has reached a warning point. "Globally, we are seeing that people who have been vaccinated continue to have protection from severe disease and they are not seeing a huge surge in people getting admitted to hospitals... in India too," he said.

His remarks over the booster shot came even as several countries including the UK and Israel are planning to administers their citizens with a booster shot to increase the protection against the COVID-19. Meanwhile, the US earlier this week had decided to inoculate all adult Americans with a third COVID vaccine shot after eight months of their second vaccine dose, starting from September 20.

The UK government is also preparing to offer millions of vulnerable Britons, who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a booster jab from September. "The UK had a huge surge, but they did not see an increase in hospitalisation, despite the fact no booster shots were given," the AIIMS director claimed.

Moreover, the AIIMS chief also asserted that India may need a booster shot at some point in time if the infection rate increases again. "Will we need it from vaccines available? Should we look at a new vaccine or the same vaccine? Should we mix the vaccines as a booster? This is the information that is still emerging," he said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), earlier this month, had said that current data does not indicate that there is a need for a booster shot and expressed concerns over vaccine inequality. The WHO had said that the vulnerable people globally should get the two doses first before rich countries deploy a top-up.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan