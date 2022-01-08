New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Making it more evident that a third wave of pandemic has begun, India on Saturday reported nearly 1.42 lakh new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 9.28 per cent that pushed the country's active caseload to 4.72 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the biggest one-day spike in cases in nearly eight months in India. On May 30 last year, over 1.52 lakh COVID-19 cases were detected in the country.

During the same period, nearly 41,000 COVID-19 patients also recovered from the infection, taking India's total recoveries to 3.44 crore, the Health Ministry. India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.30 per cent, which is the highest in the world.

However, the ministry said that 285 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in India in the last 24 hours that pushed the country's death toll to 4.83 lakh. It said India's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.37 per cent, the lowest in the world.

64 new Omicron cases in India

As India's continues to see a spike in new cases, the country's Omicron tally icreased to 3,071 after it detected 64 cases of the new variant in the last 24 hours, showed the Health Ministry data. As per the data, 1,203 patients have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 876 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (333), Rajasthan (291), Kerala (284), Gujarat (204), Telangana (123), Tamil Nadu (121) and Haryana (114).

Over 150 crore vaccine doses administered in India

Meanwhile, India on Friday achieved a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150-crore mark. According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma