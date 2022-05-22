New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday confirmed the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in India. As per the official press release of INSACOG, the two cases have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. It mentioned that both the subvariants of the fast-spreading Omicron variant had led to a massive spread of the virus in the country earlier this year.

In an official press release, INSACOG confirmed the cases and wrote, "A 19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2."

"The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveller was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport," INSACOG added.

Futher the press release reads, "An 80-year-old male in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history."

It said that the tracing of the BA.4. and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant are circulating globally. "These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization," the INSACOG release reads.

Posted By: Ashita Singh