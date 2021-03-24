In his letter, PM Modi wrote that India desires a cordial relationship with the neighbouring country and its people. PM Modi further said that this can be achieved with an environment of trust between the two nations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to greet the people of the country and his counterpart on the occasion of Pakistan Day, which was celebrated on March 23. According to government sources, as reported by news agency ANI, it was a routine letter sent every year to wish Pakistan Day.

In his letter, PM Modi wrote that India desires a cordial relationship with the neighbouring country and its people. PM Modi further said that this can be achieved with an environment of trust between the two nations. The letter was delivered to the Foreign Office by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

In the letter to his Pakistani counterpart, PM Modi, as reported by PTI, said, "On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan, I extend greetings to the people of Pakistan. As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”

Prime Minister Modi also said conveyed best wishes to the people of Pakistan and his counterpart during this testing time of the coronavirus pandemic. "In this difficult time, I convey wishes to you and the people of Pakistan to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," Prime Minister said in a tweet. Imran Khan tested positive for the COVID-19 days after taking the Chines Sinopharm vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, there have been indications of positive movement in ties between India and Pakistan. The two sides discussed a host of other issues under the Indus Waters Treaty during the annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting on Tuesday. The two-day meeting which started yesterday is taking place after a gap of over two years.

The last meeting took place in Lahore in August 2018. This year's meeting is the first between the two commissioners after the August 2019 nullification of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also assumes significance as this is the first important engagement between India and Pakistan after militaries of the two countries had announced last month that they would strictly observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors.

