New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid border standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, India has deployed its marine commandos MARCOS in Pangong Tso lake area, one of the key friction areas with the Chinese PLA troops. Citing government sources, news agency ANI said that the deployment of MARCOS in Eastern Ladakh is aimed at enhancing the integration of the tri services in the area and provide the commandos exposure to extreme cold weather conditions. Indian Air Force's Garud, Indian Army's Para Special Forces and Cabinet Secretariat's Special Frontier Force have already been guarding the area in Eastern Ladakh for long.

"The MARCOS have been deployed in the Pangong lake area where the Indian and Chinese forces have been engaged in a conflict situation since April-May timeframe this year," the agency quoted government sources as saying.

The MARCOS commados will also get new boats to carry out operations in the Pangong Tso lake area. During the early days of the India-China conflict, India moved its Garud Special Forces to the strategic heights along the LAC to keep a vigil on any fighter or other enemy aircraft violating the Indian air space.

With standoff still not resolved, the Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

The eastern Ladakh region witnesses temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the months of December and January. In addition, road access to the region also gets affected due to the heavy snowfall in the area.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma