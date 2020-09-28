According to media reports, India has deployed Brahmos and Nirbhay cruise missiles and Akash SAMs across the LAC to counter any Chinese threat in the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tensions between India and China have escalated across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh over the last few months, resulting in heavy deployment of troops by both sides in the region. Despite several rounds of talks between the two sides, deployment of troops and heavy weapons have continued in the region, escalating tensions. China reportedly has long-range missiles, surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and stand-off weapons up to 2,000 km range in the sector to mount pressure on India.

To counter this threat from the People's Liberation Army (PLA), India has now deployed the 500 km-range Brahmos cruise missile, 800 km-range Nirbhay cruise missiles along with Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) across the LAC, reported Hindustan Times.

Hindustan Times quoted sources saying that the Brahmos cruise missile is India main weapon against China and it has been deployed in Ladakh in 'sufficient numbers' for the 'worst-case scenario'.

The Brahmos cruise missile, which has been jointly developed by India and Russia, can be used as a standoff weapon from Su-30 MKI fighter jet and has the ability to target PLA bases in Xinjiang and Tibet regions.

India has also deployed the Akash SAMs to counter the threat of the Chinese Air Force. The Akash SAMs can track 64 targets at a time and engage 12 of them simultaneously.

India and China are engaged in a standoff across the LAC over the last few months. The tensions had especially increased after the Galwan Valley standoff where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Since then, several rounds of talks have been held between the two nations to restore the status quo in the region.

