India Crosses Milestone Of 200 Crore COVID Vaccination Doses; PM Modi Hails Achievement

In a major win against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, India on Sunday achieved a rare milestone of administering more than 200 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide inoculation drive. According to the information available at the Co-WIN portal, India has administered 2,00,00,00,840 vaccine doses till now.

In another data provided by the Union Health Ministry, around 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while nearly 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated. It also shows that 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose while 68 per cent are completely inoculated.

Meanwhile, 81 per cent children in the age group of 12-14 years have taken at least one shot while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated, the ministry data showed.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen and said that India's rare achievement has strengthened the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed," he tweeted.

"Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination," he added.

INDIA's JOURNEY OF ADMINISTRATING 200 CRORE VACCINE DOSES

India launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 last year after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Initially, the drive was only for healthcare workers but was expanded to frontline workers from February 2.

On March 1, 2021, the drive was expanded to people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1 last year, inoculation for all people aged more than 45 years began.

From May 1, 2021, the central government allowed everyone above the age of 18 years to get vaccinated against COVID-19. From January 3 this year, adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years were allowed to get vaccinated.

Seven days later, India started administrating precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. From March 16, it began inoculating children aged 12-14. From April 10, inoculation of precaution doses began for all those aged above 18 years.