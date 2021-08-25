Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a graphic representation of the achievement of India's vaccination drive. It showed that India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore vaccination mark, 45 days to touch the 20 crore vaccination mark, 29 days to reach the 30 crore mark, and 20 days to reach the 50 core mark.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (August 21) announced that India has crossed 60 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark. The health minister tweeted a graphic representation of the achievement of India's vaccination drive. It showed that India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore vaccination mark, 45 days to touch the 20 crore vaccination mark, 29 days to reach the 30 crore mark, and 20 days to reach the 50 core mark.

Taking to his Twitter, Mandaviya said, “Under PM Narendra Modi ‘Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine’ initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone!”

He also added " With the mission 'everyone's health, everyone's safety' India is moving forward in its COVID-19 vaccination drive. India took: 85 days to vaccinate 10 crore people, 45 days to vaccinate 20 crore people, 29 days to vaccinate 30 crore people, 24 days to vaccinate 40 crore people, and 20 days to vaccinate 50 crore people. Now 60 crore vaccination mark has been completed within 19 days."

India rolled out its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase while the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase started from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities. Further, on April 1, India opened vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years and decided to expand its vaccination drive for people above 18 years from May 1.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya also informed that all states will be provided with over 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in August. “Besides the scheme of providing vaccines to every state this month, over 2 crore additional doses of vaccine are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on 5th September,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha