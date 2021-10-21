New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday became only the second country in the world to administer more than 1 billion (100 crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses, giving a shot in the arm to its ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It took India, the world's second-most populous country, 279 days to reach the 100-crore vaccination mark after the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered on January 16. Meanwhile, it has taken a little over two months to achieve the milestone following the half-way mark of 50-crore vaccine doses on August 6.

With over 2 billion (200 crore) vaccine doses, China is the only country that is ahead of India in terms of cumulative vaccine doses administered. The United States of America has administered over 40 crore vaccine doses so far.

Reacting to the landmark achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," PM Modi tweeted.

TRACKING THE NUMBERS

A total of 21 states across India have administered over 1 crore vaccine doses with Uttar Pradesh being on top with more than 11 crore doses. UP is followed by Maharashtra which has administered over 8 crore doses.

Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh next on the list with over 6 crore vaccine doses. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have so far administered over 5 crore doses.

Apart from these, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha each have administered more than 3 crore vaccine doses. Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand have all administered over 1 crore doses.

In small states like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim and in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Chandigarh and Lakshadweep, almost all individuals above the age of 18 years have been inoculated with at least one dose of vaccine.

INDIA'S VACCINATION JOURNEY SO FAR

India's vaccination journey started on January 16 with first doses given to the healthcare workers (HCWs). Next on the line to get inoculated were the frontline workers (FLWs) who started getting the jabs from February 2. The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination journey started on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

The drive entered a new phase of universalization on June 21. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been providing vaccines to states and UTs free of cost. Under the new phase of the universalization of the drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, it took India 85 days to reach the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

A TIMELINE

January 16 - First vaccine dose administered

February 19 - 1 crore doses administered

April 11 - 10 crore doses administered

June 12 - 25 crore doses administered

August 6 - 50 crore doses administered

September 13 - 75 crore doses administered

October 21 - 100 crore doses administered

VACCINES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN INDIA

India has given approved to a total of seven COVID-19 vaccines - Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D, Moderna's mRNA-1273, Gamaleya's Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Oxford/AstraZeneca's AZD122, Serum Institute of India's Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca formulation), and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

However, a total of three vaccines are currently in use in India, namely, Covishield, Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta