New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has criticised the United Nations Resident Coordinator's remarks on UP rape cases, saying "any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided." The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the remarks were "unwarranted" and that the UN official should have been aware of the fact that the government has taken the cases of alleged rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh "extremely seriously".

"Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government," the MEA spokesperson said.

"Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy, we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of society," he added.

The MEA remarks came after UN in India issued a statement in connection with the alleged rape cases in Uttar Pradesh' Hathrash and Balrampur, which triggered massive protests across the country.

"Cases of the alleged rape, murder in Hathras, Balrampur are another reminder that women, girls from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence," UN in India had said.

In Hathrash, a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by upper-caste men. The body of the victim was hurridly cremated by the UP police in the night in the absence of the family members, leading to massive outrage and criticism.

The post-mortem report stated that the victim suffered fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". However, the report didn't mention rape.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma