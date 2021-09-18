Meanwhile, the country also clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second today. On Friday, the government said, 17 lakh doses were administered per hour, 28,000 doses per minute and 466 doses per second.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday. As per data available on CoWIN at 12:00, India had administered 2,50,10,390 vaccine doses. With this, India surpassed the highest record set by China of inoculating the most number of people, 2.47 crore, in a day.

Meanwhile, the country also clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second today. On Friday, the government said, 17 lakh doses were administered per hour, 28,000 doses per minute and 466 doses per second.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended his greetings to the citizens of the country and termed the achievement as a "golden chapter" in history. "Congratulations India! India has created history on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. By administering more than 2.50 crore vaccine doses, a golden chapter has been written in the history of the country and the world. Today's day was in the name of health workers," tweeted the Minister in Hindi.

Karnataka administered the highest number of over 26.9 lakh vaccine doses, followed by Bihar with more than 26.6 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with over 24.8 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh with over 23.7 lakh doses and Gujarat with over 20.4 lakh doses.

The daily vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month. The daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the country crossed the one-crore mark on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7.

Karnataka tops COVID-19 vaccination in the country with 26.92 lakh doses in a day:

Karnataka on Friday topped the COVID-19 vaccination in the country by administering 26.92 lakh doses till 9 pm, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Lauding the efforts of the state, he said, "I would like to thank all the health workers and other staff who have been involved in this historic vaccination drive. It is a phenomenal effort by Karnataka to administer more doses today than Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which have several times more population."

"It is really apt that this effort coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has led the war on Covid from the front," added the Minister.

The top districts in Karnataka that administered the highest number of vaccine doses are Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area which inoculated 3.98 lakh doses, followed by Belagavi, which administered 2.39 lakh doses, Dakshina Kannada and Ballari, both of which administered 1.33 lakh doses, followed by Tumkuru, which administered 1.24 lakh doses and Mandya, which administered 1.15 lakh doses.

Mansukh Mandaviya lauds healthcare workers for record COVID-19 vaccination:

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the country has achieved a new milestone for single-day vaccination against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM Modi. The minister, who visited Safdarjung Hospital earlier in the day to take stock vaccination, thanked healthcare workers for their work. "Due to your efforts, the country was able to achieve this milestone. We have done it. Under his (Prime Minister's) remarkable leadership, the country has again achieved a new vaccination milestone," Mandaviya said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan