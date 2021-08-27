COVID-19 Vaccination: The country is expected to hit the 1 crore mark today itself as the inoculations at different vaccination centres are still underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Creating a new record, India on Friday administered over 93 lakh COVID-19 vaccines, its highest one-day inoculations since the start of the vaccination drive in January this year. The country is expected to hit the 1 crore mark today itself as the inoculations at different vaccination centres are still underway.

According to a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India has achieved its highest daily vaccination figure of 93.08 lakh by 7 PM on August 27 and is still counting. "India today administers historic 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccines until now - and still counting," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting!🤞



ऐतिहासिक!



देशभर में आज 90 लाख से अधिक टीके अब तक लगाए जा चुके है। pic.twitter.com/p5b91MuIMW — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 27, 2021

This is the second-highest single-day vaccination globally only after China which had inoculated over 20 million people in a single day on July 21. August is now also the highest vaccination month for the country now with 15 crore doses given to date. This is higher than 13.45 crore doses given in July and 11.97 crore doses given in June.

With the latest number of vaccination during the last 24 hours, India achieved another major milestone as its COVID vaccination coverage crossed the 62-crore mark on Friday.

The month of August has proved to be a Super month for vaccinations as almost every week has witnessed over 3.5 crore vaccine doses being administered to people. The present week of August 21-27 is also the highest vaccination week so far with over 4.5 crore vaccine doses given to people. India had last achieved its highest weekly vaccination figure of 4.12 crore doses in the third week of June.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore vaccination mark, 45 days to touch the 20 crore vaccination mark, 29 days to reach the 30 crore mark, and 20 days to reach the 50 core mark. The country took only 19 days to cross the 60-crore mark on August 21.

India rolled out its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase while the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase started from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities. Further, on April 1, India opened vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years and decided to expand its vaccination drive for people above 18 years from May 1.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan