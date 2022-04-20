New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Wednesday reported a massive spike in its daily COVID-19 cases, recording 1,009 fresh infections in the past 24 hours - a 60 per cent increase from the previous day. The is the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

Releasing the latest details, the Delhi health department said the national capital's positivity rate has also increased to 5.7 per cent, adding that only one COVID-19 fatality was reported on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 2,641 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district also recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases, including 18 kids, that pushed Noida's active caseload to 467.

Noida, along with Ghaziabad, has become a COVID-19 hotspot recently. The two districts have been witnessing a spike in cases, especially among children, forcing some schools to return to online classes.

Not just Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra also recorded a surge in its daily cases, reporting 162 fresh infections on Wednesday, with Mumbai alone reporting 98 cases, said the state health department, adding that the recovery rate is at 98.11 per cent.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 137 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Maharashtra's total caseload at present stands at 78.76 lakh with the death toll remaining unchanged at 1.47 lakh.

Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Osmanabad, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Bhandara districts have zero active cases, the state health department noted.

In addition to Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra, several other states and union territories (UTs) are reporting a spike in cases. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka reported six, eight, 13, and 61 new cases respectively.

India's R-value above 1

With a spike in cases, India's reproduction number (R) - which shows how quickly COVID-19 is spreading - has also increased to over 1, according to a researcher from Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences. This is the first time since January when India's R-value has increased to 1.

According to the researcher, Sitabhra Sinha, India's R-value, steadily increasing over the last few weeks, is 1.07 for the week between April 12-18. It was 0.93 for the preceding April 5-11 week.

"The total cases in India are indeed increasing exponentially. Of course, this being a very large country, this national rise is primarily being driven by a few regions - one cluster in the north (Delhi, Haryana, UP) and the other in the south (Karnataka)," he told news agency PTI.

"It is interesting that the major cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru also have R above 1, suggesting that urban areas may be showing an increasing number of cases even though at the level of the entire state such an increase may not yet be apparent," he noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma