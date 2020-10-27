For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time in over three months, the number of coronavirus cases in India reported in 24 hours dropped below 40,000. Meanwhile, the death toll reported in the same span of time remained under 500.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429 with 36,469 new infections reported in the last 24 hours while 488 new fatalities took the country's death toll to 1,19,502. A total of 72,01,070 have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30-lakh mark on August 30, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. July 18 was the last time India reported less than 36,000 cases with 34,884 cases.

The drop in cases and deaths brings a respite amid the ongoing festive season and the oncoming winters where experts had warned of an exponential rise of up to 26 lakh cases if COVID-19 protocols were not followed.

India remains the second most affected country after the US which has so far reported at least 87 lakh cases and 2.25 lakh deaths.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta