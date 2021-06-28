India COVID-19 Tally: The Health Ministry also 58,578 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2.93 crore with a recovery rate of 96.80 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid concerns over the Delta Plus Variant of the COVID-19 infection, India on Monday reported 46,148 new cases and 979 deaths that pushed the total caseload and toll 3.02 crore and 3.96 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

This is the lowest single-day spike in daily COVID-19 cases since March 23 when the country had reported 47,262 new cases. Meanwhile, this is also the first time since April 13 when India reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours.

It must also be mentioned here that 15,70,515 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 40,63,71,279, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in its daily updates also said that 58,578 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2.93 crore with a recovery rate of 96.80 per cent.

It also said that India currently has over 5.72 lakh active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, it said that the country has surpassed the United States of America (USA) and administered 32.36 crore vaccine doses.

Following is the status of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

* Total cases: 3,02,79,331

* Active cases: 5,72,994

* Total recoveries: 2,93,09,607

* Recovery rate: 96.80 per cent

* Death toll: 3,96,730

* Total vaccination: 32,36,63,297

While the dip in daily COVID-19 cases cases, the Centre has asked states and union territories (UTs) to take precautions against the Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19 and enforce strict containment measures in those areas where this mutation has been found.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also directed officials to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region.

In a meeting, he also underlined the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in the vaccination drive, with officials stating that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination.

