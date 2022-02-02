New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported more than 1.61 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate plunging to 9.26 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the active caseload in the country has declined to 16.21 lakh.

Though India saw a decline in daily cases, it reported 1,733 deaths during the same period that pushed the country's toll to 4.97 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.20 per cent.

This comes after Kerala added 1,063 backlog deaths to its data. "For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 142 deaths reported on 1st February + 1063 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also said that India's recovery rate has climbed to 94.91 per cent - the highest in the world - as over 3.95 crore patients have recovered from the infections. 2.81 crore patients, as per the ministry, had recovered in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 167 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India under the Centre's nationwide vaccination campaign. 57.42 jabs were inoculated on Tuesday, it said.

Last week, India - which had launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive in January last year - had achieved the feat of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of all eligible adults.

"75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," PM Modi had tweeted.

Vaccination is the best way of battling COVID-19, experts have said. Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also said that India should continue pacing the vaccination drive, saying it "remains highly effective at protecting people against serious illness, hospitalization, and death."

"Our focus must be on reducing transmission. Implementing situation-specific public health and social measures and increasing vaccine coverage - that's the way forward for all countries in the ongoing pandemic," WHO South-East Asia Region Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh told news agency PTI in an interview.

"There is growing evidence on vaccine effectiveness for Omicron, but we still have a lot to learn. So far, we think that vaccines are less effective against Omicron infection and symptomatic disease compared to Delta. Having a booster shot seems to increase protection," she said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma