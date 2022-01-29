New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday reported more than 2.35 lakh COVID-19 cases with the daily positivity rate declining to 13.39 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry. This is also the fourth straight day that India has reported less than 3 lakh cases.

However, India's death toll increased by 871 on Saturday after Kerala reconciled its data and added 258 more COVID-19 fatalities. Currently, India's toll stands at 4.93 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, India also reported 3.35 lakh recoveries during the past 24 hours that pushed the country's total recoveries to 3.83 crore. The country's recovery rate continues to stand at 93.89 per cent, as per the ministry data.

The ministry also said that 165 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so under the centralised nationwide inoculation drive.

Cumulatively, 53.86 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 39.93 crore second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

Following is the state-wise data of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 475 9086 129 Andhra Pradesh 113300 2120717 14591 Arunachal Pradesh 3197 58145 285 Assam 33360 671631 6400 Bihar 8994 799308 12211 Chandigarh 4647 82623 1112 Chhattisgarh 26123 1077082 13809 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 11140 4 Delhi 29152 1764411 25769 Goa 11903 220793 3665 Gujarat 107915 1014501 10375 Haryana 32011 895339 10256 Himachal Pradesh 9752 253847 3978 Jammu and Kashmir 45156 374282 4647 Jharkhand 10383 410461 5297 Karnataka 288797 3396093 38804 Kerala 334162 5494185 52786 Ladakh 1295 24018 223 Lakshadweep 278 10659 52 Madhya Pradesh 67945 862909 10602 Maharashtra 270444 7242649 142461 Manipur 3804 126315 2037 Meghalaya 2422 86265 1515 Mizoram 14608 154663 597 Nagaland 902 32574 713 Odisha 53759 1173907 8560 Puducherry 14293 142755 1921 Punjab 33036 684944 17159 Rajasthan 80488 1089864 9202 Sikkim 1450 35938 428 Tamil Nadu 211863 3029961 37460 Telangana 40414 710479 4083 Tripura 5798 93266 892 Uttarakhand 31086 376907 7521 Uttar Pradesh 65263 1908570 23139 West Bengal 45729 1920423 20515 Total 2004333 38360710 493198

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

'Teleconsultation, testing and vaccination'

Though India is seeing a slight decline in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has urged states and union territories (UTs) to focus on teleconsultation, testing and vaccination to tackle the pandemic.

On Friday, he also held a review meeting with states and UTs of southern India - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

He is expected to hold another review with Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

"Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged the States and UTs to adopt the hub and spoke model and ensure that more and more centres of tele-consultation are opened. This will enable beneficiaries to access expert advice from experts stationed at the district hubs," the Union Health Ministry said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma