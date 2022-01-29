New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday reported more than 2.35 lakh COVID-19 cases with the daily positivity rate declining to 13.39 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry. This is also the fourth straight day that India has reported less than 3 lakh cases.
However, India's death toll increased by 871 on Saturday after Kerala reconciled its data and added 258 more COVID-19 fatalities. Currently, India's toll stands at 4.93 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, India also reported 3.35 lakh recoveries during the past 24 hours that pushed the country's total recoveries to 3.83 crore. The country's recovery rate continues to stand at 93.89 per cent, as per the ministry data.
The ministry also said that 165 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so under the centralised nationwide inoculation drive.
Cumulatively, 53.86 crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 39.93 crore second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.
Following is the state-wise data of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/ Discharged/ Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|475
|9086
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|113300
|2120717
|14591
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3197
|58145
|285
|Assam
|33360
|671631
|6400
|Bihar
|8994
|799308
|12211
|Chandigarh
|4647
|82623
|1112
|Chhattisgarh
|26123
|1077082
|13809
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|129
|11140
|4
|Delhi
|29152
|1764411
|25769
|Goa
|11903
|220793
|3665
|Gujarat
|107915
|1014501
|10375
|Haryana
|32011
|895339
|10256
|Himachal Pradesh
|9752
|253847
|3978
|Jammu and Kashmir
|45156
|374282
|4647
|Jharkhand
|10383
|410461
|5297
|Karnataka
|288797
|3396093
|38804
|Kerala
|334162
|5494185
|52786
|Ladakh
|1295
|24018
|223
|Lakshadweep
|278
|10659
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|67945
|862909
|10602
|Maharashtra
|270444
|7242649
|142461
|Manipur
|3804
|126315
|2037
|Meghalaya
|2422
|86265
|1515
|Mizoram
|14608
|154663
|597
|Nagaland
|902
|32574
|713
|Odisha
|53759
|1173907
|8560
|Puducherry
|14293
|142755
|1921
|Punjab
|33036
|684944
|17159
|Rajasthan
|80488
|1089864
|9202
|Sikkim
|1450
|35938
|428
|Tamil Nadu
|211863
|3029961
|37460
|Telangana
|40414
|710479
|4083
|Tripura
|5798
|93266
|892
|Uttarakhand
|31086
|376907
|7521
|Uttar Pradesh
|65263
|1908570
|23139
|West Bengal
|45729
|1920423
|20515
|Total
|2004333
|38360710
|493198
(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
'Teleconsultation, testing and vaccination'
Though India is seeing a slight decline in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has urged states and union territories (UTs) to focus on teleconsultation, testing and vaccination to tackle the pandemic.
On Friday, he also held a review meeting with states and UTs of southern India - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Island.
He is expected to hold another review with Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
"Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged the States and UTs to adopt the hub and spoke model and ensure that more and more centres of tele-consultation are opened. This will enable beneficiaries to access expert advice from experts stationed at the district hubs," the Union Health Ministry said.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma