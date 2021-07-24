India COVID-19 Tally: The Health Ministry, meanwhile, also said that 546 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed the toll to 4.20 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for two consecutives days, India on Saturday reported just 39,097 new positives that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 3.13 crore and 4.08 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry. Though India reported a decline in daily cases, its active tally on Saturday increased by 3,464, it noted.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, also said that 546 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed the toll to 4.20 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent. On the other hand, 35,087 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the same time span, taking India's recoveries to 3.05 crore, it said.

"Recovery Rate at 97.35 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of total cases. Weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.22 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.40 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 33 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up - 45.45 crore tests total conducted," Health Ministry said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 7379 129 Andhra Pradesh 22939 1914177 13223 Arunachal Pradesh 4357 40619 212 Assam 15942 534809 5091 Bihar 582 714098 9635 Chandigarh 33 61075 809 Chhattisgarh 3046 984327 13508 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 41 10585 4 Delhi 573 1410164 25041 Goa 1307 165839 3126 Gujarat 345 814223 10076 Haryana 763 759325 9616 Himachal Pradesh 893 200483 3511 Jammu and Kashmir 1409 314620 4374 Jharkhand 299 341464 5122 Karnataka 24150 2831226 36323 Kerala 135700 3083962 15871 Ladakh 67 20015 207 Lakshadweep 70 9991 49 Madhya Pradesh 172 781048 10512 Maharashtra 98120 6022485 131205 Manipur 9939 78872 1451 Meghalaya 4539 54356 1009 Mizoram 8107 22904 134 Nagaland 1251 25328 537 Odisha 17270 941204 5377 Puducherry 918 117397 1786 Punjab 768 581634 16256 Rajasthan 327 944216 8952 Sikkim 2796 21473 329 Tamil Nadu 24816 2486192 33862 Telangana 9729 626505 3778 Tripura 4003 71166 738 Uttarakhand 606 333675 7359 Uttar Pradesh 994 1684372 22748 West Bengal 12089 1491958 18056 Total 408977 30503166 420016

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With India reporting a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has asked the state and union territory (UT) governments to focus on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination formula. However, it must be mentioned here that some states and UTs have asked the Centre to provide more doses to vaccinate people.

Amid this, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that India will likely start vaccinating children from September. Speaking to an English news channel, Dr Guleria said that vaccinating children is important to break the chain of COVID-19.

"I think Zydus has already done the trials and they're waiting for the emergency authorisation. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials should be over by August or September, and by that time we should get approval. Pfizer vaccine has been already approved by the FDA," he told NDTV.

