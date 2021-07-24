India COVID-19 Tally: Active caseload rises by 3,464 as India reports 39,097 new cases | Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for two consecutives days, India on Saturday reported just 39,097 new positives that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 3.13 crore and 4.08 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry. Though India reported a decline in daily cases, its active tally on Saturday increased by 3,464, it noted.
The Health Ministry, meanwhile, also said that 546 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed the toll to 4.20 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent. On the other hand, 35,087 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the same time span, taking India's recoveries to 3.05 crore, it said.
"Recovery Rate at 97.35 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of total cases. Weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.22 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.40 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 33 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up - 45.45 crore tests total conducted," Health Ministry said, as reported by news agency ANI.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|7379
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|22939
|1914177
|13223
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4357
|40619
|212
|Assam
|15942
|534809
|5091
|Bihar
|582
|714098
|9635
|Chandigarh
|33
|61075
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|3046
|984327
|13508
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|41
|10585
|4
|Delhi
|573
|1410164
|25041
|Goa
|1307
|165839
|3126
|Gujarat
|345
|814223
|10076
|Haryana
|763
|759325
|9616
|Himachal Pradesh
|893
|200483
|3511
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1409
|314620
|4374
|Jharkhand
|299
|341464
|5122
|Karnataka
|24150
|2831226
|36323
|Kerala
|135700
|3083962
|15871
|Ladakh
|67
|20015
|207
|Lakshadweep
|70
|9991
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|172
|781048
|10512
|Maharashtra
|98120
|6022485
|131205
|Manipur
|9939
|78872
|1451
|Meghalaya
|4539
|54356
|1009
|Mizoram
|8107
|22904
|134
|Nagaland
|1251
|25328
|537
|Odisha
|17270
|941204
|5377
|Puducherry
|918
|117397
|1786
|Punjab
|768
|581634
|16256
|Rajasthan
|327
|944216
|8952
|Sikkim
|2796
|21473
|329
|Tamil Nadu
|24816
|2486192
|33862
|Telangana
|9729
|626505
|3778
|Tripura
|4003
|71166
|738
|Uttarakhand
|606
|333675
|7359
|Uttar Pradesh
|994
|1684372
|22748
|West Bengal
|12089
|1491958
|18056
|Total
|408977
|30503166
|420016
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With India reporting a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has asked the state and union territory (UT) governments to focus on testing, tracking, treatment and vaccination formula. However, it must be mentioned here that some states and UTs have asked the Centre to provide more doses to vaccinate people.
Amid this, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that India will likely start vaccinating children from September. Speaking to an English news channel, Dr Guleria said that vaccinating children is important to break the chain of COVID-19.
"I think Zydus has already done the trials and they're waiting for the emergency authorisation. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials should be over by August or September, and by that time we should get approval. Pfizer vaccine has been already approved by the FDA," he told NDTV.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- India COVID-19 Tally
- India coronavirus cases
- India top news
- health ministry
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count