India Reports Over 17,000 COVID-19 Cases; West Bengal, Tamil Nadu See Massive Spike

India's active COVID-19 caseload jumped to 1.07 lakh-mark on Friday after 17,070 new cases were reported in the country with a daily posivity rate of 3.40 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry. 23 deaths were also reported in India during the same period that pushed the country's toll to 5,25,139.

However, India's case mortality rate continues to stand at 1.21 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, the ministry also informed that 14,413 recoveries were reported in India on Friday, pushing the country's total recoveries to 4,28,36,906 - a recovery rate of 98.55 per cent.

MASSIVE SPIKE IN TAMIL NADU

In Tamil Nadu, 2,069 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the state's caseload and active tally to 34.75 lakh and 11,094, respectively. Chennai alone reported 909 new infections, as per the state health department.

However, the state's death toll remained unchanged at 38,026.

OVER 1,500 CASES IN WEST BENGAL

Like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal also witnessed a massive spike in cases, reporting 1,524 cases with a positivity rate of 12.89 per cent. This pushed the state's total caseload to 20.29 lakh, the state health department said, adding that only new fatality was reported on Thursday.

This was also the second straigth day when West Bengal reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a day.

SLIGHT DIP IN DAILY CASES IN DELHI, MAHARASHTRA

While West Bengal and Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive spike in cases, Maharashtra - India's worst-hit state - saw a dip in daily infections on Thursday and recorded 3,640 fresh cases and three fatalities. With this, Maharashtra's total tally and death toll increased to 79.76 lakh and 1.47 lakh, respectively.

Similarly, Delhi also saw a decline in cases, reporting 865 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent. The state health department said that no new death was reported in the city-state in the last 24 hours.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER STATES?

Meanwhile, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry reported 468, 126, 155, 167, 547, 83 and 77 new coronavirus cases, respectively, as per the respective state health departments.