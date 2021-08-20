India COVID-19 Tally: Meanwhile, India recorded 36,571 new cases 540 fatalities in the last 24 hours that pushed the total caseload and death toll to 3.23 crore and 4.33 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Friday dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest in 150 days, after 36,555 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the country's recoveries to 3.15 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.54 per cent, which is the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, India recorded 36,571 new cases 540 fatalities in the last 24 hours that pushed the total caseload and death toll to 3.23 crore and 4.33 lakh respectively, said the Health Ministry. It said that India's mortality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate, on the other hand, now stands at 1.93 per cent, the Health Ministry noted.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7419 129 Andhra Pradesh 15738 1969169 13696 Arunachal Pradesh 1564 50100 255 Assam 8296 568916 5538 Bihar 179 715721 9649 Chandigarh 44 61196 811 Chhattisgarh 959 989485 13551 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4 Delhi 448 1411690 25079 Goa 902 168764 3180 Gujarat 183 814994 10078 Haryana 671 759956 9664 Himachal Pradesh 2663 205055 3559 Jammu and Kashmir 1109 318283 4400 Jharkhand 223 342335 5132 Karnataka 21159 2876377 37088 Kerala 179835 3567492 19246 Ladakh 81 20192 207 Lakshadweep 35 10215 51 Madhya Pradesh 95 781471 10515 Maharashtra 61082 6214921 135567 Manipur 5508 102603 1732 Meghalaya 3421 68307 1257 Mizoram 7624 43145 190 Nagaland 1024 27758 608 Odisha 8714 982319 7154 Puducherry 971 119899 1806 Punjab 571 583205 16347 Rajasthan 153 944874 8954 Sikkim 1806 26905 364 Tamil Nadu 19864 2541432 34639 Telangana 6865 643318 3852 Tripura 1407 79634 785 Uttarakhand 342 334983 7376 Uttar Pradesh 407 1685854 22789 West Bengal 9653 1512999 18337 Total 363605 31561635 433589

(Note: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, has been reporting a decline in daily cases. However, Kerala and Karnataka have been reporting a spike in cases over the past few days.

On Thursday, Kerala logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37.46 lakh, said the state health department, adding that the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 1,432 new cases and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, said the state health department.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma