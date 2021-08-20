India COVID-19 Tally: Active caseload drops to 3.63 lakh, lowest in 150 days; recovery rate jumps to 97.54 pc | Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Friday dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest in 150 days, after 36,555 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the country's recoveries to 3.15 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.54 per cent, which is the highest in the world.
Meanwhile, India recorded 36,571 new cases 540 fatalities in the last 24 hours that pushed the total caseload and death toll to 3.23 crore and 4.33 lakh respectively, said the Health Ministry. It said that India's mortality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate, on the other hand, now stands at 1.93 per cent, the Health Ministry noted.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|7419
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15738
|1969169
|13696
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1564
|50100
|255
|Assam
|8296
|568916
|5538
|Bihar
|179
|715721
|9649
|Chandigarh
|44
|61196
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|959
|989485
|13551
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10649
|4
|Delhi
|448
|1411690
|25079
|Goa
|902
|168764
|3180
|Gujarat
|183
|814994
|10078
|Haryana
|671
|759956
|9664
|Himachal Pradesh
|2663
|205055
|3559
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1109
|318283
|4400
|Jharkhand
|223
|342335
|5132
|Karnataka
|21159
|2876377
|37088
|Kerala
|179835
|3567492
|19246
|Ladakh
|81
|20192
|207
|Lakshadweep
|35
|10215
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|95
|781471
|10515
|Maharashtra
|61082
|6214921
|135567
|Manipur
|5508
|102603
|1732
|Meghalaya
|3421
|68307
|1257
|Mizoram
|7624
|43145
|190
|Nagaland
|1024
|27758
|608
|Odisha
|8714
|982319
|7154
|Puducherry
|971
|119899
|1806
|Punjab
|571
|583205
|16347
|Rajasthan
|153
|944874
|8954
|Sikkim
|1806
|26905
|364
|Tamil Nadu
|19864
|2541432
|34639
|Telangana
|6865
|643318
|3852
|Tripura
|1407
|79634
|785
|Uttarakhand
|342
|334983
|7376
|Uttar Pradesh
|407
|1685854
|22789
|West Bengal
|9653
|1512999
|18337
|Total
|363605
|31561635
|433589
(Note: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, has been reporting a decline in daily cases. However, Kerala and Karnataka have been reporting a spike in cases over the past few days.
On Thursday, Kerala logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37.46 lakh, said the state health department, adding that the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 1,432 new cases and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, said the state health department.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
