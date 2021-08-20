New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Friday dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest in 150 days, after 36,555 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the country's recoveries to 3.15 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.54 per cent, which is the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, India recorded 36,571 new cases 540 fatalities in the last 24 hours that pushed the total caseload and death toll to 3.23 crore and 4.33 lakh respectively, said the Health Ministry. It said that India's mortality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate, on the other hand, now stands at 1.93 per cent, the Health Ministry noted.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7419 129
Andhra Pradesh 15738 1969169 13696
Arunachal Pradesh 1564 50100 255
Assam 8296 568916 5538
Bihar 179 715721 9649
Chandigarh 44 61196 811
Chhattisgarh 959 989485 13551
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4
Delhi 448 1411690 25079
Goa 902 168764 3180
Gujarat 183 814994 10078
Haryana 671 759956 9664
Himachal Pradesh 2663 205055 3559
Jammu and Kashmir 1109 318283 4400
Jharkhand 223 342335 5132
Karnataka 21159 2876377 37088
Kerala 179835 3567492 19246
Ladakh 81 20192 207
Lakshadweep 35 10215 51
Madhya Pradesh 95 781471 10515
Maharashtra 61082 6214921 135567
Manipur 5508 102603 1732
Meghalaya 3421 68307 1257
Mizoram 7624 43145 190
Nagaland 1024 27758 608
Odisha 8714 982319 7154
Puducherry 971 119899 1806
Punjab 571 583205 16347
Rajasthan 153 944874 8954
Sikkim 1806 26905 364
Tamil Nadu 19864 2541432 34639
Telangana 6865 643318 3852
Tripura 1407 79634 785
Uttarakhand 342 334983 7376
Uttar Pradesh 407 1685854 22789
West Bengal 9653 1512999 18337
Total 363605 31561635 433589

(Note: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, has been reporting a decline in daily cases. However, Kerala and Karnataka have been reporting a spike in cases over the past few days.

On Thursday, Kerala logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37.46 lakh, said the state health department, adding that the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 1,432 new cases and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, said the state health department.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

