New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Around 67,597 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry while adding that the daily positivity rate has declined to 5.02 per cent. This is for the second day in a row when India has reported less than 1 lakh daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic.

As per the ministry data, India's active COVID-19 caseload has also declined 9.94 lakh - plunging by 1.14 lakh from Monday - and constitutes 2.35 per cent of the total cases.

India's death toll, however, has crossed the grim mark of 5 lakh after the country reported 1,188 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the Health Ministry. Noting that India's case mortality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said 733 backlog deaths were added by Kerala on Monday.

Meanwhile, over 1.80 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 4.08 crore with a recovery rate of 96.46 per cent.

It also said India has administered more than 170.21 crore vaccine jabs till now under the Centre's nationwide vaccination drive that was launched on January 16 last year following Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"World's largest vaccination drive has crossed 170 crore mark. India is moving forward with great strength and vigour in its fight against COVID19. With PM Narendra Modi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Monday night.

"Only with the collective and collaborative efforts of the Centre, the States and beneficiaries shall we be able to achieve the target of full immunization coverage in the country," he said, emphasising the need of 'Sabka Prayas' and 'Jan Lok Bhaagidaari' to achieve the goal of universal immunisation in India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma