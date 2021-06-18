New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday reported 62,480 new COVID-19 cases and 1,587 deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 2.97 crore and 3.83 lakh with a daily positivity rate of 3.23 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Acitive cases in India have dropped to 7.98 lakh for the first time in 73 days, the Health Ministry said while adding that 2.85 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.03 per cent.

Kerala reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours with 12,469 new positives, followed by Maharashtra that reported 9,830 new infections. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported 9,118, 6,151 and 5,983 cases. 

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 104 7104 127
Andhra Pradesh 69831 1750904 12167
Arunachal Pradesh 2713 29612 158
Assam 38140 431208 4105
Bihar 3804 705373 9527
Chandigarh 432 60076 802
Chhattisgarh 10682 965292 13361
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 10417 4
Delhi 2554 1404428 24886
Goa 3824 156819 2969
Gujarat 7749 803892 10018
Haryana 3227 754464 9147
Himachal Pradesh 3430 192845 3424
Jammu and Kashmir 10602 295189 4226
Jharkhand 1946 337088 5095
Karnataka 146747 2610157 33434
Kerala 108993 2653207 11743
Ladakh 482 19022 200
Lakshadweep 399 8933 45
Madhya Pradesh 2984 777291 8679
Maharashtra 143048 5685636 116026
Manipur 9102 52220 1021
Meghalaya 4609 38361 762
Mizoram 3732 12630 75
Nagaland 2368 21207 466
Odisha 39622 823599 3471
Puducherry 4333 107905 1710
Punjab 9479 565339 15738
Rajasthan 4262 937481 8875
Sikkim 2907 15702 287
Tamil Nadu 100523 2266793 30548
Telangana 19521 586362 3534
Tripura 4873 55829 637
Uttarakhand 3471 327584 7011
Uttar Pradesh 6019 1675684 22030
West Bengal 22073 1434994 17182
Total 798656 28580647 383490

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma