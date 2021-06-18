India COVID-19 Tally: 62,480 cases and 1,587 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases below 8 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday reported 62,480 new COVID-19 cases and 1,587 deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 2.97 crore and 3.83 lakh with a daily positivity rate of 3.23 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.
Acitive cases in India have dropped to 7.98 lakh for the first time in 73 days, the Health Ministry said while adding that 2.85 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.03 per cent.
Kerala reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours with 12,469 new positives, followed by Maharashtra that reported 9,830 new infections. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported 9,118, 6,151 and 5,983 cases.
Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|104
|7104
|127
|Andhra Pradesh
|69831
|1750904
|12167
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2713
|29612
|158
|Assam
|38140
|431208
|4105
|Bihar
|3804
|705373
|9527
|Chandigarh
|432
|60076
|802
|Chhattisgarh
|10682
|965292
|13361
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|71
|10417
|4
|Delhi
|2554
|1404428
|24886
|Goa
|3824
|156819
|2969
|Gujarat
|7749
|803892
|10018
|Haryana
|3227
|754464
|9147
|Himachal Pradesh
|3430
|192845
|3424
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10602
|295189
|4226
|Jharkhand
|1946
|337088
|5095
|Karnataka
|146747
|2610157
|33434
|Kerala
|108993
|2653207
|11743
|Ladakh
|482
|19022
|200
|Lakshadweep
|399
|8933
|45
|Madhya Pradesh
|2984
|777291
|8679
|Maharashtra
|143048
|5685636
|116026
|Manipur
|9102
|52220
|1021
|Meghalaya
|4609
|38361
|762
|Mizoram
|3732
|12630
|75
|Nagaland
|2368
|21207
|466
|Odisha
|39622
|823599
|3471
|Puducherry
|4333
|107905
|1710
|Punjab
|9479
|565339
|15738
|Rajasthan
|4262
|937481
|8875
|Sikkim
|2907
|15702
|287
|Tamil Nadu
|100523
|2266793
|30548
|Telangana
|19521
|586362
|3534
|Tripura
|4873
|55829
|637
|Uttarakhand
|3471
|327584
|7011
|Uttar Pradesh
|6019
|1675684
|22030
|West Bengal
|22073
|1434994
|17182
|Total
|798656
|28580647
|383490
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
