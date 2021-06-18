India COVID-19 Tally: The Union Health Ministry said that 2.85 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.03 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday reported 62,480 new COVID-19 cases and 1,587 deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 2.97 crore and 3.83 lakh with a daily positivity rate of 3.23 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Acitive cases in India have dropped to 7.98 lakh for the first time in 73 days, the Health Ministry said while adding that 2.85 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 96.03 per cent.

Kerala reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours with 12,469 new positives, followed by Maharashtra that reported 9,830 new infections. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported 9,118, 6,151 and 5,983 cases.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 104 7104 127 Andhra Pradesh 69831 1750904 12167 Arunachal Pradesh 2713 29612 158 Assam 38140 431208 4105 Bihar 3804 705373 9527 Chandigarh 432 60076 802 Chhattisgarh 10682 965292 13361 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 71 10417 4 Delhi 2554 1404428 24886 Goa 3824 156819 2969 Gujarat 7749 803892 10018 Haryana 3227 754464 9147 Himachal Pradesh 3430 192845 3424 Jammu and Kashmir 10602 295189 4226 Jharkhand 1946 337088 5095 Karnataka 146747 2610157 33434 Kerala 108993 2653207 11743 Ladakh 482 19022 200 Lakshadweep 399 8933 45 Madhya Pradesh 2984 777291 8679 Maharashtra 143048 5685636 116026 Manipur 9102 52220 1021 Meghalaya 4609 38361 762 Mizoram 3732 12630 75 Nagaland 2368 21207 466 Odisha 39622 823599 3471 Puducherry 4333 107905 1710 Punjab 9479 565339 15738 Rajasthan 4262 937481 8875 Sikkim 2907 15702 287 Tamil Nadu 100523 2266793 30548 Telangana 19521 586362 3534 Tripura 4873 55829 637 Uttarakhand 3471 327584 7011 Uttar Pradesh 6019 1675684 22030 West Bengal 22073 1434994 17182 Total 798656 28580647 383490

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma