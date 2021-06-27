India COVID-19 Tally: The Health Ministry said that India's active cases have dropped to 5.86 lakh while the recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another breather amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India on Sunday recorded only 50,040 new cases and 1,258 deaths that pushed the total caseload and toll to 3.02 crore and 3.95 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry.

It also said that India's positivity rate has dropped to 2.82 per cent. This is 20th straight day when India has reported a positivity rate below the mark of five per cent.

Following is the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 54 7265 127 Andhra Pradesh 46126 1816930 12566 Arunachal Pradesh 2546 32054 167 Assam 28912 465806 4403 Bihar 2250 709286 9578 Chandigarh 220 60577 807 Chhattisgarh 6720 972898 13427 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 10485 4 Delhi 1598 1407116 24961 Goa 2604 160247 3032 Gujarat 3883 809201 10048 Haryana 1804 757091 9368 Himachal Pradesh 1885 196191 3471 Jammu and Kashmir 5630 304390 4296 Jharkhand 1113 339036 5110 Karnataka 105249 2691123 34654 Kerala 101556 2763616 12817 Ladakh 281 19458 202 Lakshadweep 298 9313 48 Madhya Pradesh 927 779834 8896 Maharashtra 124415 5781551 120881 Manipur 5680 60529 1108 Meghalaya 4668 42500 817 Mizoram 4370 14863 91 Nagaland 1487 22876 487 Odisha 29390 863824 3848 Puducherry 2775 111898 1741 Punjab 4376 574231 15979 Rajasthan 1839 941218 8910 Sikkim 2170 17470 301 Tamil Nadu 44924 2383624 32199 Telangana 15054 601184 3627 Tripura 3748 60228 668 Uttarakhand 2510 329941 7086 Uttar Pradesh 3197 1679744 22443 West Bengal 22099 1453431 17583 Total 586403 29251029 395751

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

While India has been seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has asked states and union territories (UTs) to uplifts lockdowns and other curbs in a "phased manner".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and the progress of the vaccination drive in the country.

During his meeting, PM Modi directed the officials to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down, as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain the spread of the virus in any region.

He also expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccination this week and stressed that it is important to carry forward this momentum.

"PM was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma