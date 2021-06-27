India COVID-19 Tally: 50,040 new cases and 1,258 deaths in last 24 hours; recovery rate climbs to 96.75 per cent
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another breather amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India on Sunday recorded only 50,040 new cases and 1,258 deaths that pushed the total caseload and toll to 3.02 crore and 3.95 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry.
The Health Ministry said that India's active cases have dropped to 5.86 lakh while the recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent as 2.92 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.
It also said that India's positivity rate has dropped to 2.82 per cent. This is 20th straight day when India has reported a positivity rate below the mark of five per cent.
Following is the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|54
|7265
|127
|Andhra Pradesh
|46126
|1816930
|12566
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2546
|32054
|167
|Assam
|28912
|465806
|4403
|Bihar
|2250
|709286
|9578
|Chandigarh
|220
|60577
|807
|Chhattisgarh
|6720
|972898
|13427
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|10485
|4
|Delhi
|1598
|1407116
|24961
|Goa
|2604
|160247
|3032
|Gujarat
|3883
|809201
|10048
|Haryana
|1804
|757091
|9368
|Himachal Pradesh
|1885
|196191
|3471
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5630
|304390
|4296
|Jharkhand
|1113
|339036
|5110
|Karnataka
|105249
|2691123
|34654
|Kerala
|101556
|2763616
|12817
|Ladakh
|281
|19458
|202
|Lakshadweep
|298
|9313
|48
|Madhya Pradesh
|927
|779834
|8896
|Maharashtra
|124415
|5781551
|120881
|Manipur
|5680
|60529
|1108
|Meghalaya
|4668
|42500
|817
|Mizoram
|4370
|14863
|91
|Nagaland
|1487
|22876
|487
|Odisha
|29390
|863824
|3848
|Puducherry
|2775
|111898
|1741
|Punjab
|4376
|574231
|15979
|Rajasthan
|1839
|941218
|8910
|Sikkim
|2170
|17470
|301
|Tamil Nadu
|44924
|2383624
|32199
|Telangana
|15054
|601184
|3627
|Tripura
|3748
|60228
|668
|Uttarakhand
|2510
|329941
|7086
|Uttar Pradesh
|3197
|1679744
|22443
|West Bengal
|22099
|1453431
|17583
|Total
|586403
|29251029
|395751
(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
While India has been seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has asked states and union territories (UTs) to uplifts lockdowns and other curbs in a "phased manner".
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and the progress of the vaccination drive in the country.
During his meeting, PM Modi directed the officials to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down, as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain the spread of the virus in any region.
He also expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccination this week and stressed that it is important to carry forward this momentum.
"PM was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
