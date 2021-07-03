India COVID-19 Tally: Though India's total coronavirus caseload climbed to 3.05 crore, the Health Ministry said that over 2.96 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Saturday dropped to 4.95 lakh after the country reported just 44,111 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest single-day spike in India in over 100 days. India had reported 43,846 new cases on March 20 this year.

Though India's total caseload climbed to 3.05 crore, the Health Ministry said that over 2.96 crore patients have recovered from the infection with the country reporting 57,477 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

It said that India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.06 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.31 per cent. As per the Health Ministry data, India reported 738 deaths on Saturday, pushing the toll to 4.01 lakh.

Following is a brief report on India's COVID-19 tally:

Total cases: 3,05,02,362

Total recoveries: 2,96,05,779

Active cases: 4,95,533

Death toll: 4,01,050

Total Vaccination: 34,46,11,291

While India has been reporting a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has warned against laxity, saying the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet and people should not lower their guard.

In a press briefing on Friday, it said that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms, adding that the Centre has sent teams to six states -- Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur -- where cases have been rising.

The Health Ministry has also stressed that the Centre is prepared for a possible third wave of the pandemic. However, it said that the pace of the vaccination must be beefed up.

"We will be prepared for the third wave in rural areas and for children with testing facilities, ventilators, medicines and containment measures," NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"So far, 34 crore people -- which is equal to the entire population of the US -- have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the drive began on January 16," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma