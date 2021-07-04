India COVID-19 Tally: Noting that the active cases have dropped to 4.85 lakh, the Health Ministry further said that 2.96 crore patients have recovered from COVID-19, taking India's recovery rate to 97.09 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 43,071 new COVID-19 cases and 955 deaths that pushed the total caseload and toll to 3.05 crore and 4.02 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the daily positivity rate in the country has dropped to 2.34 per cent.

Noting that the active cases have dropped to 4.85 lakh, the Health Ministry further said that 2.96 crore patients have recovered from COVID-19, taking India's recovery rate to 97.09 per cent, the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 41.82 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far, out of which 18.38 lakh samples were tested on Saturday.

Following is brief report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Total cases: 3,05,45,433

Total recoveries: 2,96,58,078

Active cases: 4,85,350

Death toll: 4,02,005

Total tests: 41,82,54,953

Total Vaccination: 35,12,21,306

While India has been seeing a dip in daily COVID-19 cases, states and union territories (UTs) have been asked by the Centre to take all necessary precautions to avoid a third possible wave of the pandemic.

However, a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases has said that the third wave may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. Though the scientist, Manindra Agarwal, said that cases can rise quickly if a new variant of the infection emerges.

"We have created three scenarios. One is optimistic, where we assume that life goes back to normal by August and there is no new mutant. Another is intermediate wherein we assume that vaccination is 20 per cent less effective in addition to optimistic scenario assumptions," Agarwal said in a series of Tweets.

"The final one is pessimistic with assumptions different from the intermediate one: a new 25 per cent more infectious mutant spreads in August (it is not Delta plus, which is not more infectious than Delta variant)," Agarwal added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma