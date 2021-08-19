India COVID-19 Tally: 36,401 cases and 530 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload drops by 3,286
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 cases on Thursday dropped by 3,286 as 39,157 patients recovered from the infection, taking the country's recoveries to 3.15 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 36,401 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 530 succumbed to infection during the same period.
At present, as per the Health Ministry, India's total caseload stands at 3.23 crore, out of which 3.64 lakh are active cases -- the lowest in 149 days. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 4.33 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent, it added.
The Health Ministry data further said that India's recovery rate stands at 97.53 per cent, which is the highest in the world. Meanwhile, 56.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, it said. It also said that the daily positivity rate stands at 1.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 1.95 per cent.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|7419
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15944
|1967472
|13686
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1685
|49860
|254
|Assam
|8372
|568137
|5528
|Bihar
|188
|715697
|9649
|Chandigarh
|44
|61190
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|974
|989411
|13549
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10649
|4
|Delhi
|427
|1411688
|25077
|Goa
|880
|168705
|3178
|Gujarat
|186
|814972
|10078
|Haryana
|666
|759938
|9662
|Himachal Pradesh
|2733
|204689
|3558
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1125
|318157
|4400
|Jharkhand
|225
|342310
|5132
|Karnataka
|21292
|2874839
|37061
|Kerala
|178212
|3548196
|19049
|Ladakh
|79
|20186
|207
|Lakshadweep
|36
|10212
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|93
|781455
|10515
|Maharashtra
|61568
|6209364
|135413
|Manipur
|5506
|102083
|1728
|Meghalaya
|3405
|67999
|1252
|Mizoram
|8230
|42019
|188
|Nagaland
|1056
|27667
|608
|Odisha
|8744
|981316
|7086
|Puducherry
|933
|119804
|1805
|Punjab
|545
|583170
|16345
|Rajasthan
|153
|944862
|8954
|Sikkim
|1859
|26759
|363
|Tamil Nadu
|20083
|2539540
|34610
|Telangana
|6912
|642865
|3849
|Tripura
|1503
|79450
|784
|Uttarakhand
|331
|334963
|7374
|Uttar Pradesh
|419
|1685819
|22787
|West Bengal
|9715
|1512218
|18325
|Total
|364129
|31525080
|433049
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- India Coronavirus News
- India COVID-19 Tally
- India top news
- Health Ministry
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count