New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 cases on Thursday dropped by 3,286 as 39,157 patients recovered from the infection, taking the country's recoveries to 3.15 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 36,401 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 530 succumbed to infection during the same period.

At present, as per the Health Ministry, India's total caseload stands at 3.23 crore, out of which 3.64 lakh are active cases -- the lowest in 149 days. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 4.33 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent, it added.

The Health Ministry data further said that India's recovery rate stands at 97.53 per cent, which is the highest in the world. Meanwhile, 56.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, it said. It also said that the daily positivity rate stands at 1.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 1.95 per cent. 

Also Read
West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI to probe murder, rape cases, Calcutta..
West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI to probe murder, rape cases, Calcutta..

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7419 129
Andhra Pradesh 15944 1967472 13686
Arunachal Pradesh 1685 49860 254
Assam 8372 568137 5528
Bihar 188 715697 9649
Chandigarh 44 61190 811
Chhattisgarh 974 989411 13549
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4
Delhi 427 1411688 25077
Goa 880 168705 3178
Gujarat 186 814972 10078
Haryana 666 759938 9662
Himachal Pradesh 2733 204689 3558
Jammu and Kashmir 1125 318157 4400
Jharkhand 225 342310 5132
Karnataka 21292 2874839 37061
Kerala 178212 3548196 19049
Ladakh 79 20186 207
Lakshadweep 36 10212 51
Madhya Pradesh 93 781455 10515
Maharashtra 61568 6209364 135413
Manipur 5506 102083 1728
Meghalaya 3405 67999 1252
Mizoram 8230 42019 188
Nagaland 1056 27667 608
Odisha 8744 981316 7086
Puducherry 933 119804 1805
Punjab 545 583170 16345
Rajasthan 153 944862 8954
Sikkim 1859 26759 363
Tamil Nadu 20083 2539540 34610
Telangana 6912 642865 3849
Tripura 1503 79450 784
Uttarakhand 331 334963 7374
Uttar Pradesh 419 1685819 22787
West Bengal 9715 1512218 18325
Total 364129 31525080 433049

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma