New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 cases on Thursday dropped by 3,286 as 39,157 patients recovered from the infection, taking the country's recoveries to 3.15 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that 36,401 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 530 succumbed to infection during the same period.

At present, as per the Health Ministry, India's total caseload stands at 3.23 crore, out of which 3.64 lakh are active cases -- the lowest in 149 days. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 4.33 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent, it added.

The Health Ministry data further said that India's recovery rate stands at 97.53 per cent, which is the highest in the world. Meanwhile, 56.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, it said. It also said that the daily positivity rate stands at 1.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 1.95 per cent.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7419 129 Andhra Pradesh 15944 1967472 13686 Arunachal Pradesh 1685 49860 254 Assam 8372 568137 5528 Bihar 188 715697 9649 Chandigarh 44 61190 811 Chhattisgarh 974 989411 13549 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4 Delhi 427 1411688 25077 Goa 880 168705 3178 Gujarat 186 814972 10078 Haryana 666 759938 9662 Himachal Pradesh 2733 204689 3558 Jammu and Kashmir 1125 318157 4400 Jharkhand 225 342310 5132 Karnataka 21292 2874839 37061 Kerala 178212 3548196 19049 Ladakh 79 20186 207 Lakshadweep 36 10212 51 Madhya Pradesh 93 781455 10515 Maharashtra 61568 6209364 135413 Manipur 5506 102083 1728 Meghalaya 3405 67999 1252 Mizoram 8230 42019 188 Nagaland 1056 27667 608 Odisha 8744 981316 7086 Puducherry 933 119804 1805 Punjab 545 583170 16345 Rajasthan 153 944862 8954 Sikkim 1859 26759 363 Tamil Nadu 20083 2539540 34610 Telangana 6912 642865 3849 Tripura 1503 79450 784 Uttarakhand 331 334963 7374 Uttar Pradesh 419 1685819 22787 West Bengal 9715 1512218 18325 Total 364129 31525080 433049

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

