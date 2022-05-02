New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday recorded a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 cases and reported 3,157 new infections, pushing the total caseload and active tally to 4,30,82,345 and 19,500 respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll, the ministry said, has also increased to 5,23,869 with 26 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Currently, India's case mortality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 4,25,38,976 patients have also recovered from COVID-19, taking India's recovery rate to 98.74 per cent - the highest in the world, the health ministry said.

India has been witnessing a spike in cases since April after which an advisory was issued by the Centre for all states and union territories (UTs). However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that the current spike cannot be termed as the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to news agency IANS, ICMR Additional Director General Dr Samiran Panda said the surge has been observed at district levels, hence it cannot be said that the country is moving towards a fourth wave.

"Some surges have been observed at district levels. This is a called a blip... Blips are confined to certain geographical regions of the country," he said.

He also gave four reasons in favour of the statement. He said that first of all, the surge has been found at some local levels which is due to the testing ratio.

"Secondly, what we see is just a blip and we cannot say that entire states are under the grip of Covid."

Thirdly, there is no increase in the hospital admission across the country, he noted. And most importantly, according to Panda, no new variant has been found yet which indicates that there is no fourth wave right now.

