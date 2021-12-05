New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday increased by 2,796 after Bihar carried out a reconciliation exercise of its data, said the Union Health Ministry; adding that Kerala also cleared a backlog of 263 deaths.

India had recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 fatalities on July 21 after Maharashtra carried out the 14th reconciliation exercise of its COVID data. Currently, India's toll stands at 4.73 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.37 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, India - as per the Health Ministry - reported 8,895 new cases on Sunday that pushed its caseload to over 3.46 crore. This is for the 161st consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 new cases.

The active cases stand at 99,155, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 819 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.73 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,60,774 while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 127.61 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma