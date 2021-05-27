India COVID-19 Tally: 2.11 lakh new cases and 3,847 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases drop to 24.19 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday continued to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 2.11 lakh fresh positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 3,847 fatalities were reported during the same period.
At present, India's total caseload stands at 2.73 crore, out of which 24.19 lakh or 8.84 per cent are active cases. The death toll, on the other hand, has reached 3.15 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.15 per cent, the lowest in the world.
The Health Ministry further said that 2.83 lakh new recoveries during the same time span have pushed the total number of recovered person in India to 2.46 crore with a recovery rate of 90.01 per cent, the highest in the world.
As per the Health Ministry data, the positivity rate in India, which has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic, has also dropped to 9.79 per cent. 21.57 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), out of which 2.11 lakh were found positive.
Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|220
|6573
|108
|Andhra Pradesh
|192104
|1424859
|10427
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3504
|21765
|107
|Assam
|54231
|329634
|3005
|Bihar
|30993
|662491
|4845
|Chandigarh
|3573
|54921
|722
|Chhattisgarh
|53480
|893285
|12779
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|375
|9750
|4
|Delhi
|19148
|1378634
|23695
|Goa
|15791
|132607
|2499
|Gujarat
|55548
|732748
|9701
|Haryana
|31644
|708255
|7841
|Himachal Pradesh
|22181
|159234
|2932
|Jammu and Kashmir
|43892
|231265
|3702
|Jharkhand
|14196
|314929
|4910
|Karnataka
|409945
|2062910
|26929
|Kerala
|248910
|2167596
|7882
|Ladakh
|1664
|16200
|181
|Lakshadweep
|2247
|4956
|26
|Madhya Pradesh
|43265
|720855
|7758
|Maharashtra
|317733
|5241833
|91341
|Manipur
|7243
|38325
|730
|Meghalaya
|8055
|23728
|512
|Mizoram
|2817
|8292
|34
|Nagaland
|4923
|15545
|327
|Odisha
|99791
|623628
|2584
|Puducherry
|14842
|83263
|1435
|Punjab
|50549
|487859
|13827
|Rajasthan
|78126
|841602
|8018
|Sikkim
|3422
|10145
|239
|Tamil Nadu
|310224
|1613221
|21815
|Telangana
|38632
|522082
|3189
|Tripura
|7471
|40557
|479
|Uttarakhand
|43520
|271704
|6113
|Uttar Pradesh
|62271
|1598701
|19712
|West Bengal
|123377
|1179999
|14827
|Total
|2419907
|24633951
|315235
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
While cases have significantly reduced in India, the country is still facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines with several states and union territories (UTs) asking the central government to supply more doses.
Amid this, Pfizer on Wednesday once again sought for the fast-track approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is "highly effective" against the strains found in India. It further said that its vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above and can be stored at 2-8 degrees for over a month.
Asking for relaxations, Pfizer has said that it is ready to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
