India COVID-19 Tally: The Health Ministry further said that 2.83 lakh new recoveries during the same time span have pushed the total number of recovered person in India to 2.46 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday continued to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 2.11 lakh fresh positives in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 3,847 fatalities were reported during the same period.

At present, India's total caseload stands at 2.73 crore, out of which 24.19 lakh or 8.84 per cent are active cases. The death toll, on the other hand, has reached 3.15 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.15 per cent, the lowest in the world.

The Health Ministry further said that 2.83 lakh new recoveries during the same time span have pushed the total number of recovered person in India to 2.46 crore with a recovery rate of 90.01 per cent, the highest in the world.

As per the Health Ministry data, the positivity rate in India, which has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic, has also dropped to 9.79 per cent. 21.57 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), out of which 2.11 lakh were found positive.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 220 6573 108 Andhra Pradesh 192104 1424859 10427 Arunachal Pradesh 3504 21765 107 Assam 54231 329634 3005 Bihar 30993 662491 4845 Chandigarh 3573 54921 722 Chhattisgarh 53480 893285 12779 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 375 9750 4 Delhi 19148 1378634 23695 Goa 15791 132607 2499 Gujarat 55548 732748 9701 Haryana 31644 708255 7841 Himachal Pradesh 22181 159234 2932 Jammu and Kashmir 43892 231265 3702 Jharkhand 14196 314929 4910 Karnataka 409945 2062910 26929 Kerala 248910 2167596 7882 Ladakh 1664 16200 181 Lakshadweep 2247 4956 26 Madhya Pradesh 43265 720855 7758 Maharashtra 317733 5241833 91341 Manipur 7243 38325 730 Meghalaya 8055 23728 512 Mizoram 2817 8292 34 Nagaland 4923 15545 327 Odisha 99791 623628 2584 Puducherry 14842 83263 1435 Punjab 50549 487859 13827 Rajasthan 78126 841602 8018 Sikkim 3422 10145 239 Tamil Nadu 310224 1613221 21815 Telangana 38632 522082 3189 Tripura 7471 40557 479 Uttarakhand 43520 271704 6113 Uttar Pradesh 62271 1598701 19712 West Bengal 123377 1179999 14827 Total 2419907 24633951 315235

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

While cases have significantly reduced in India, the country is still facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines with several states and union territories (UTs) asking the central government to supply more doses.

Amid this, Pfizer on Wednesday once again sought for the fast-track approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is "highly effective" against the strains found in India. It further said that its vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above and can be stored at 2-8 degrees for over a month.

Asking for relaxations, Pfizer has said that it is ready to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma