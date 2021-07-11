Though cases have been declining in India, several states and UTs have decided not to lift the restrictions amid fears over the Delta and Delta Plus Variants of the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 cases in India have been declining at a steady rate over the past few days, allowing states and union territories (UTs) to lift restrictions. On Sunday, India reported just 41,506 new cases and 895 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the active caseload in the country has declined to 4.54 lakh.

Though cases have been declining in India, several states and UTs have decided not to lift the restrictions amid fears over the Delta and Delta Plus Variants of the infection. Several states and UTs have also announced that restrictions will be lifted in a "phased manner" to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Punjab: The state has allowed the opening of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums, zoos, etc. for both the staff as well as visitors only if they have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Whereas gathering with 100 people capacity indoors and 200 people outdoor can also take place as the positivity rate tends to decline in the state.

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has come up with a colour-coded ‘Graded Response Action Plan’. Under this, four stages of alert will be issued seeing the situation of Covid-19 infections and the curbs will be imposed accordingly.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on June 26 saying, "we are rolling back weekly Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect, those who wish to continue economic activities could do so by following safety norms". On the other hand, the night curfew in the state will remain the same.

West Bengal: The TMC state government has extended the Covid restriction till July 15. However, the government has also given some relaxation to the people.

Odisha: The partial lockdown in the state has been extended to 15 more days till 5 am on July 16. The lockdown which was imposed earlier was supposed to end at 5 am on Thursday.

Maharashtra: The state government has announced people to follow the ‘state-level trigger’. State-level trigger means level 3 restrictions will be continued in all the administrative units despite whatever the positivity rate oxygen bed occupancy state is facing either low or high. These restrictions will only be withdrawn when the district disaster management authority takes a call.

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till July 19. However, the government has given some relaxations which include the opening of restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside eateries, sweet and savoury shops with 50 per cent capacity of people and the by following all the necessary Covid protocols. On the other, the maximum limit of people who can attend marriages and last rites has been set on 50 and 20 respectively. Meanwhile, the CM said lockdown relaxations would continue except in containment zones.

Karnataka: The state is under the unlock process, where the government has allowed public transport, malls, shopping complexes, and offices with 100 per cent capacity. However, people have to make sure that they follow all the necessary precautions. While the night curfew will continue in the state from 9 pm to 5 am, the ban from weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday has now been lifted.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has relaxed the night curfew timings. It will now begin at 10 pm and continue till 6 am.

WATCH: The present COVID-19 situation in India

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen