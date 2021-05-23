India Coronavirus Restrictions: Here is the state-wise breakdown of restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The large part of the country continues to be under restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. India on Sunday recorded a considerable decline in reported Covid-19 cases for the tenth straight day. However, at present, five states – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh – account for over 58 per cent of reported Covid-19 cases.

Here is the state-wise breakdown of restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19 across the country:

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Saturday that the ongoing lockdown, which was slated to end on May 24, will continue for another week in the state till May 31. Tamil Nadu on Sunday alone accounted for close to 15 per cent of new Covid-19 restrictions reported in India.

Karnataka: The state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the extension of complete lockdown for two more weeks ending June 7.

Kerala: With daily case count amongst the highest in the country, the state extended its strictest lockdown regime in the country – ‘triple lockdown’ – till May 30th. A triple lockdown involves focused interventions by the administration and law enforcement agencies at three levels. However, in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur, the triple lockdown restrictions were replaced by general lockdown restrictions.

Telangana: The state has imposed full lockdown till May 30th. However, all activities are allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

Uttar Pradesh: On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government extended its partial coronavirus curfew till May 31.

Haryana: The state had imposed lockdown till May 24. For the upcoming days, the state government is scheduled to announce the status of lockdown on May 23.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan state government had earlier extended the imposition of Section 144 till June 21, with lockdown imposed till May 24. However, 15 ministers in CM Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet have urged to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days till June 7.

Maharashtra: The state had earlier extended its lockdown till May 31. However, on Saturday Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that the lockdown may extend beyond June 1.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated on Saturday that ease in lockdown restrictions will begin from June 1st onward.

Gujarat: The state has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till May 28, with eased daytime restrictions as businesses have been allowed to run from 6 am to 3 pm.

Odisha: The state is under lockdown till June 1.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 16 till May 30.

In the Northeast, the Mizoram government on Saturday extended total lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters by another seven days till May 31.

Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have extended the restrictions till May 30.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma