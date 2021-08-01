Amid this, states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana have extended the COVID-19-induced curbs to ensure that cases do not rise again. Here's a complete list of what is open and what is not in all the above respective states.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the active caseload in the country to 4.10 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. This was the fifth straight day when the country reported more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases. Though there has been a major decline in daily cases since the peak of the second wave, the possibility of a third wave cannot be declined.

Odisha:

* As per the state government, all the shops in the entire state can operate from 6 AM till 8 PM. Meanwhile, the night curfew will be enforced i.e. from 6 PM to 8 AM.

* The government has given a go-ahead to all the cinema halls, shopping malls, and restaurants to operate on 50 per cent capacity.

* Due to the high positivity rate in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri the weekend curfew will only be enforced in these districts.

* District Administrations will be responsible for deciding on opening all the religious places.

* Social and political institutions will continue to remain closed.

Karnataka:

* People who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel cross-border from August 1.

* Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that since only 72 per cent of school teachers have received their jabs, his government will emphasize vaccinating the entire school teacher in the coming 15 days.

* From 1 August all the bus services (Govt/ Pvt) from Kasaragod (Kerala) have been suspended amid the rising number of Covid cases. The suspension will go on for a week

* People who are visiting from the Kerala and Maharashtra have to take an RT-PCR test as the government has made it a mandate.

* The supply of vaccines in the state has been ramped up so that the state can at least vaccinate 5 lakh, people, daily. “I have met Union Health Minister and appealed to him for vaccines supply. I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said, as quoted by India.com.

* A negative RT-PCR (not older than 72 hours) is required for the booking on Resorts and homestay

* Meanwhile, the government also stated that a negative RT-PCR (Valid up to 72 hours) is required irrespective of the visitors’ vaccination status.

Haryana:

The Haryana government has extended the lockdown by another week.



Night curfew will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State

All shops are will operate from 9 am to 10 pm

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm

Restaurants/ Clubs/ Bars can operate with 50 per cent capacity. On the other hand, restaurants which are inside malls are allowed to be open from 10 am to 11 pm.

Home delivery of food is allowed up to 11 pm

* Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* Social gatherings are allowed with a 100 people capacity. Meanwhile, open space gatherings can have 200 people.

* Spas are permitted to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity.

* Athletes/swimmers who are competing/ practising for a competitive event have been granted permission to visit swimming pools.

* Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time

* Corporate offices can operate with a full 100 per cent capacity

* All production units, establishments, industries are allowed to operate

* Vice-chancellors of Universities will take a call on for re-opening the next academic session in all the educational institutions.

Tamil Nadu:

The state has extended the Covid-19 lockdown until Aug 9. However, the relaxation will remain the same as what it was earlier.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen