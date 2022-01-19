New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the peak of the third wave of Coronavirus is gaining momentum in several parts across the country, talks about the possibility of a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus have become prominent too. In 2020, when the lockdown was imposed in the country, India had suffered a major economic setback. People are fearing, if the lockdown is imposed for the second time in a loop, it will severely affect their livelihood.

Here's what WHO has said on lockdown in India:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that despite the third wave of coronavirus in India, there is no need to impose a full lockdown in the country. In a country like India, steps like full lockdown and complete restrictions on travel can cause harm to the livelihood of people. The health organization has given a new formula for the lockdown. WHO has said that India should make a strategy to impose restrictions according to the risk to fight the third wave.

"WHO does not recommend a blanket travel ban, nor complete restriction of people's movement. In many ways, such blanket approaches can be counterproductive. India with its diversity in population distribution and geographic spread, the risk-based approach remains the wiser public health practice to counter a pandemic," said WHO's India representative Roderico H Ofrin.

"WHO advises governments to adopt nuanced, targeted and risk-based approaches which involve layered control measures, reducing the risks associated with travel and transmission," He added.

WHO's India representative further said if all the dos and don'ts are followed, there is no need for lockdowns.

In the current scenario, Ofrin explained, the existing tools and solutions to COVID such as "expanding vaccination coverage, using masks, maintaining hand hygiene, physical distancing, ventilation of indoor spaces and crowd avoidance" continue to be effective. If these are followed strictly, there is no need for lockdown, he maintained.

Will 2022 see the current pandemic coming to an end?

"It is very difficult to put a date on the end of the pandemic. Do remember that as the virus keeps transmitting, there is a chance for new variants to appear which can be more transmissible or severe. It is possible to bring this virus under control by ensuring availability and strategic use of the tools we have." Ofrin replied as quoted by PTI.

