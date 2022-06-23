Maharashtra Sees Another Spike With Over 5,200 COVID-19 Cases, Delhi Reports Nearly 2,000 Infections

A medic collects a nasal sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing in Mumbai/ ANI Image

Maharashtra on Thursday saw another spike in COVID-19 cases, reporting 5,218 new infections - a jump by 60 per cent compared to the previous day - that pushed its total caseload to 79,50,240, said the state health department, adding that just one death was reported during the same period.

Currently, Maharashtra's toll stands at 1,47,893 with a case fatality rate of 1.86 per cent.

As per the state health department, Mumbai was the top contributor to Maharashtra's daily cases with 2,479 new infections in the past 24 hours. This is the highest daily spike in Mumbai since January 23.

However, Maharashtra's total recoveries have increased to 77,77,480 with 4,989 patients recovering since Wednesday evening. At present, the state's recovery rate stands at 97.83 per cent.

NEARLY 2,000 CASES IN DELHI

Delhi also witnessed a massive spike in daily cases, reporting 1,934 new infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 8.10 per cent. This is the highest daily spike in the national capital since February 4 when 2,272 cases were reported, as per the state health department.

However, no new COVID-related death was reported in the national capital since Wednesday evening. Delhi's toll continues to stand at 26,242 while the total caseload is at 19,27,394.

OTHER STATES SEE SPIKE AS WELL

Other states also witnessed a spike in cases on Thursday as well. West Bengal, as per the state health department, reported 745 fresh cases with a 7.30 per cent positivity rate that pushed the state's total caseload to 20,23,587. However, no new death was reported, with the toll remaining unchanged at 21,212.

Tamil Nadu also saw a massive spike in its cases, reporting 1,063 fresh cases that took its tally to 34,64,131. According to the state health department, Chennai accounted for 497 new cases.

Like West Bengal, the toll remained unchanged in Tamil Nadu at 38,026.

HEALTH MINISTER HOLDS MEET

With multiple states reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a key meet with top officials and health experts to review the situation in the country.

In the meeting, Mandaviya directed the officials to monitor the COVID situation in the country focusing on vaccination of the elderly population, school-going children and surveillance and genome sequencing.

"Union Health Minister stressed on the need to focus on districts reporting high case positivity and undertake adequate testing (with higher proportion of RTPCR) and effective Covid-19 surveillance to assess and control the spread of infection in a timely manner," the Centre said in a release.

"Dr Mandaviya directed the officials to continue to focus on surveillance and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation. He also directed for monitoring hospitalizations due to COVID19, and SARI/ILI cases," it added.