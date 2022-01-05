New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed the grim mark of 2 lakh after the country reported 58,097 new cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.18 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

The death toll has also climbed to 4.82 lakh with 534 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data showed, adding that the COVID mortality rate stands at 1.38 per cent. On the other hand, India's recovery rate has improved to 98.01 per cent as 3.43 crore have recovered from the infection.

Here's a look at state-wise restrictions imposed across the country amid a spike in COVID-19 cases:

Delhi:

In Delhi, a weekend curfew will be imposed again. Besides, all government employees - except those engaged in essential services - will have to work from home on weekdays. However, private offices can operate with 50 per cent strength. Buses and metros can also operate with their full seating capacity but no standing passengers will be allowed. Gyms and cinema halls will, however, continue to stay shut.

Punjab:

In Punjab, where assembly elections are slated to take place soon, a night curfew has been imposed. All schools and colleges have also been shut and bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos have been asked to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Bihar:

The Bihar government has also imposed a night curfew between 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM. All government offices and non-government offices have also been asked to operate with 50 per cent attendance. Schools can reopen but only for higher classes.

Karnataka:

A weekend curfew has been imposed in the state and the night the curfew has been extended. All schools in Bengaluru, apart for 10th and 12th standards, have also been shut.

Chhattisgarh:

Chhattisgarh has also imposed a night curfew and banned public events in the districts where the case positivity rate is 4 percent and above. All political rallies have also been banned due to COVID-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh - which will go to polls soon - has also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am and closed schools for classes 1 to 9 until January 14.

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra, all schools for classes 1 to 9 have been closed in Mumbai till January 31. The city mayor, however, has warned that a lockdown might be imposed if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Haryana:

Haryana has also closed all schools and colleges till January 12 and barred the entry of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people in public places. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, restaurants can only operate at 75 per cent strength while only 400 people can attend weddings.

Goa:

The poll-bound Goa has also imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am and closed all schools and colleges due to COVID-19.

West Bengal:

West Bengal has imposed a slew of restrictions, including night curfew a from 10 pm to 5 am. It has also directed all private and government offices to operate only with 50 per cent staff.

All spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos and entertainment parks will also stay shut while cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls have also been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity, as per the latest restrictions.

Tamil Nadu:

In Tamil Nadu, schools for classes 1 to 8 will stay closed while commercial establishments can operate with 50 per cent strength. Meanwhile, only 1,00 people would be allowed in weddings while 50 persons can attend funerals.

Telangana:

In Telangana, all rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings, religious, political and cultural events have been banned.

