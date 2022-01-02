New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Sunday jumped to 1.22 lakh after the country reported 27,553 new cases, the biggest one-day spike since October, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the total caseload stands at 3.48 crore.

In its daily updates, the Health Ministry also said that India's death toll has increased to 4.81 lakh after 284 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. At present, India's mortality rate stands at 1.38 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 3.42 crore patients have recovered from COVID-19 with 9,249 recuperating from the virus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed, adding that India's recovery rate stands at 98.27 per cent, the highest in the world.

Omicron tally rises to 1,525

India's Omicron tally has also increased to 1,525, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that 560 people have recovered from the new strain so far. Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi which has 351 cases.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana are next on the list with 136, 117, 109, 69 and 67 cases respectively, as per the Health Ministry data.

Following is the state-wise report of Omicron cases in India:

In India, Omicron cases have been reported in 23 states and union territories (UTs) so far, sparking fears that it might trigger a third wave in India. Amid this, the Centre on Saturday advised the states and UTs to initiate the process of setting up makeshift hospitals and to constitute special teams to monitor patients in home isolation.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said it is imperative to re-emphasise the significance of timely and swift upgradation of health infrastructure in all states and UTs.

"This becomes all the more important since with the sudden increase in cases, we may start seeing a stressed health infrastructure," he said. "This can be done with coordination with DRDO and CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations, NGOs, etc. This will aid the process of rapid creation of field hospitals or temporary hospital set-ups."

