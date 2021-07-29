With this, the active caseload in the country rose to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections after an increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India witnessed an increase in its active caseload for the second consecutive day as the country registered over 43,000 new COVID cases on Thursday also. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,15,28,114.

With this, the active caseload in the country rose to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections after an increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll due to the deadly infection in the country also climbed up to 4,22,662 after 640 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when the overall deaths were recorded at above 600-mark after 640 deaths were recorded on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed.

The recent resurgence in the number of cases have alarmed the health authorities. The maximum rise in new COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in Kerala where the daily toll crossed 20,000 for the second successive day on Wednesday.

As per the state health bulletin on Wednesday, 22,056 people turned positive in the state, while on Tuesday 22,129 people had turned positive. Presently, there were 1,49,534 active cases in the state, after 17,761 more recovered, taking the total cured in the state to 31,60,804. Another 131 Covid deaths took the death toll to 16,457.

Keeping in mind the grim situation, a complete weekend lockdown will be imposed in the state on July 31, Saturday and August 1, Sunday. The government has also sent a 6-member team to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.

Meanwhile, a serosurvey conducted by the ICMR in 11 states also showed that Kerala with 44.4 per cent seroprevalence is at the bottom of the list, while Madhya Pradesh with 79 per cent seroprevalence is at the top.

Check the state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7395 129 Andhra Pradesh 20999 1925631 13312 Arunachal Pradesh 4301 42617 224 Assam 14499 543031 5201 Bihar 480 714554 9639 Chandigarh 36 61098 809 Chhattisgarh 2226 985905 13520 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 41 10597 4 Delhi 573 1410471 25049 Goa 1082 166586 3142 Gujarat 274 814452 10076 Haryana 702 759499 9627 Himachal Pradesh 953 201026 3520 Jammu and Kashmir 1139 315511 4376 Jharkhand 237 341686 5126 Karnataka 22592 2840147 36456 Kerala 150040 3160804 16457 Ladakh 64 20049 207 Lakshadweep 76 10029 50 Madhya Pradesh 130 781135 10513 Maharashtra 85913 6064856 132145 Manipur 10922 83392 1510 Meghalaya 5456 56510 1048 Mizoram 11610 24657 140 Nagaland 1350 25684 552 Odisha 15765 951049 5703 Puducherry 923 117912 1792 Punjab 559 582102 16286 Rajasthan 268 944384 8953 Sikkim 3117 22406 333 Tamil Nadu 21521 2498289 33995 Telangana 9314 629986 3793 Tripura 3861 73177 750 Uttarakhand 672 333901 7361 Uttar Pradesh 768 1684790 22755 West Bengal 11370 1496294 18109 Total# 403840 30701612 422662





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan