India COVID Tally: Active cases rise for 2nd consecutive day as country logs over 43,000 new infections in last 24 hrs
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India witnessed an increase in its active caseload for the second consecutive day as the country registered over 43,000 new COVID cases on Thursday also. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,15,28,114.
With this, the active caseload in the country rose to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections after an increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll due to the deadly infection in the country also climbed up to 4,22,662 after 640 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when the overall deaths were recorded at above 600-mark after 640 deaths were recorded on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed.
The recent resurgence in the number of cases have alarmed the health authorities. The maximum rise in new COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in Kerala where the daily toll crossed 20,000 for the second successive day on Wednesday.
As per the state health bulletin on Wednesday, 22,056 people turned positive in the state, while on Tuesday 22,129 people had turned positive. Presently, there were 1,49,534 active cases in the state, after 17,761 more recovered, taking the total cured in the state to 31,60,804. Another 131 Covid deaths took the death toll to 16,457.
Keeping in mind the grim situation, a complete weekend lockdown will be imposed in the state on July 31, Saturday and August 1, Sunday. The government has also sent a 6-member team to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.
Meanwhile, a serosurvey conducted by the ICMR in 11 states also showed that Kerala with 44.4 per cent seroprevalence is at the bottom of the list, while Madhya Pradesh with 79 per cent seroprevalence is at the top.
Check the state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|7395
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|20999
|1925631
|13312
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4301
|42617
|224
|Assam
|14499
|543031
|5201
|Bihar
|480
|714554
|9639
|Chandigarh
|36
|61098
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|2226
|985905
|13520
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|41
|10597
|4
|Delhi
|573
|1410471
|25049
|Goa
|1082
|166586
|3142
|Gujarat
|274
|814452
|10076
|Haryana
|702
|759499
|9627
|Himachal Pradesh
|953
|201026
|3520
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1139
|315511
|4376
|Jharkhand
|237
|341686
|5126
|Karnataka
|22592
|2840147
|36456
|Kerala
|150040
|3160804
|16457
|Ladakh
|64
|20049
|207
|Lakshadweep
|76
|10029
|50
|Madhya Pradesh
|130
|781135
|10513
|Maharashtra
|85913
|6064856
|132145
|Manipur
|10922
|83392
|1510
|Meghalaya
|5456
|56510
|1048
|Mizoram
|11610
|24657
|140
|Nagaland
|1350
|25684
|552
|Odisha
|15765
|951049
|5703
|Puducherry
|923
|117912
|1792
|Punjab
|559
|582102
|16286
|Rajasthan
|268
|944384
|8953
|Sikkim
|3117
|22406
|333
|Tamil Nadu
|21521
|2498289
|33995
|Telangana
|9314
|629986
|3793
|Tripura
|3861
|73177
|750
|Uttarakhand
|672
|333901
|7361
|Uttar Pradesh
|768
|1684790
|22755
|West Bengal
|11370
|1496294
|18109
|Total#
|403840
|30701612
|422662
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan